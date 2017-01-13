Networked Insurance Agents named in Business Insurance’s Annual Best Places to Work in insurance | TheUnion.com

Networked Insurance Agents recently announced it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program, which recognizes employers for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces where employees can thrive, enjoy their work and help their companies grow.

This is the second time in three years that Networked has earned this award.

The program was designed to honor the best employers in the insurance industry.

Networked placed in the small employee category with the highest positive results in survey categories for: work environment, relationships with supervisors, leadership and planning, and pay and benefits. The company’s accomplishments in 2015-16 included 15 internal promotions, the launch of an employee newsletter, ‘The Net’, and a formal training program called Net U, and a new peer recognition program.

“To begin 2016, our entire staff committed to a focus on a theme of ‘People. People. People,’” President and CEO George Biancardi said. “This award is just one indication that together, we are establishing cohesive and supportive relationships across the company. We all take pride in this recognition.”

With offices in Grass Valley and Orange, Calif., Networked’s staff serves more than 1,100 affiliate members in 10 Western States and is appointed by 50-plus national and regional insurance carriers.

To learn more about membership with Networked, visit http://www.networkedins.com or call 800-682-8476.