Meet your merchant: Nevada City fashion designer creates wearable art from vintage recycled afghan blankets | TheUnion.com

Growing up in Nevada City, Schuyler Ellers was always drawn to art, color, theater and the unconventional.

Although he went on to major in English at Columbia University, he fell in love with costume design. Upon graduation, Ellers landed a job teaching English in Spain, where he met a group of filmmakers. With the crew working on a shoe string, he took it upon himself to create clothes for the actors (himself included) at little or no cost.

"We had no money and no funding — I just made stuff out of whatever I could find," he said. "I kept asking myself, 'How do you make something cool out of nothing or what you find at the thrift store?'"

During his four years in Barcelona, Ellers' Irish roommates taught him how to knit, then how to sew on their sewing machine. He began to design and make clothing out of what he had knitted, but realized how labor-intensive each outfit would be. Then he discovered a gold mine — recycled afghan blankets or throws found at thrift stores, often for as little as two dollars apiece.

The thrill of each find was that no two were alike, and the colorful, "kitschy" crocheted blankets or throws — traditionally made by grandmothers the world over — often fit right in with Ellers' whimsical aesthetic sensibilities.

Back in the states, a friend invited Ellers to feature some of his fun and outlandish apparel in a Los Angeles fashion show. He was thrilled.

"I brought all these crazy pants and sweaters and unfortunately everyone just walked right past them — I didn't sell any," he said. "I came back home with all of them. That's when I decided to see if anything would sell on Etsy. That was in 2010."

Etsy, an online buyer and seller community that focuses on hand-crafted goods, turned out to be the right market. Soon Ellers' clothing, sold under the name of his company, "Lord von Schmitt" (a college nickname), began to attract attention. In 2015, while traveling in India, Ellers got an email from his Nevada County seamstress. A whopping 60 pairs of custom shorts made from recycled afghan blankets had been ordered in a matter of days. As it turned out, the E! television network had run a segment on Ellers' crocheted shorts, which was then picked up by other news outlets and blogs, such as Bored Panda, Real Time with Bill Maher, even the New York Times.

"All of a sudden it's a thing — I'd been working on the edge with a weird idea that many people thought was awful," he said. "I never thought that idea would go anywhere."

When presented with an amazing opportunity to create a line for a New York department store, Ellers knew he would not be able to offer reproducible prototypes at a reasonable price.

"It's pretty hard to do that with recycled blankets," he said. "Few in the garment industry would want to take this on. Orders are relatively small and yarn is expensive if I were to have them made. Yarn was cheaper in the '60s and '70s when people were making afghans. If I were to hire someone to crochet an outfit it could cost several thousand dollars. My price point is $58 to $300 — prices for real people. Fashion doesn't have to be for the elite."

Despite a relatively small market, Ellers, now 39 and living in his hometown of Nevada City, is able to make a living solely from what he sells via Lord von Schmitt. His eye-popping creations also keep him in the mix with other area fashion designers and artists. On Thursday, Ellers took part in a "Playa Fashion Show" at the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, which featured a preview of Burning Man 2017 installations, performances and fashion.

"My clothes are saturated with color — they're funny, vibrant, crazy and unusual — fashion is a lens through which we view the world," said Ellers. "But our generation is also about things that are recycled and repurposed — and not made by people who are exploited. We like to have fun and be outrageous with what we're wearing, but be environmentally conscious at the same time. Who would have thought something like this would snowball? I knew it could be something I designed, but I didn't know people would go for afghan blankets."

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.