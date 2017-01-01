Meet Your Merchant: Nevada City Crystal & Glass | TheUnion.com

One of the best parts of Dave Iorns’ job is that he’s always surrounded by beautiful things. Many customers gingerly make their way around the glimmering display cases inside Nevada City Crystal & Glass, afraid of breaking the fragile merchandise. But Iorns takes it all in stride, as rarely, he says, does anything get broken.

“I usually leave people alone when they first come in — I like to give them time to look — and there’s a lot to look at,” said Iorns, who co-owns the store with his wife, Maryann. “I want them to feel comfortable, but often we do end up chatting and I love hearing people’s stories. That’s one of the best parts of my job.”

Now located on the corner of Commercial and North Pine streets, Nevada City Crystal & Glass first opened in 1983 in the New York Hotel up the street and was owned by Iorns’ father-in-law, Peter Ray. The store relocated to its current spacious location in 1985, and sold to one of Ray’s employees in 1989.

In 2003, the Iornses jumped at the chance to buy the beloved store back and keep it in the family. At that point, the entire store was gutted and renovated, making it the state-of-the-art glass showroom it is today. While the recession took its toll in 2008-2009 throughout the retail heart of Nevada City, Iorns said his loyal customers — both near and far — carried them through.

Today, Irons oversees daily operations in the store while his wife works full-time locally for Eigen, a medical supply company, which Iorns refers to as “a real job.”

“What I do feels like a hobby,” he said. “And I work in a creative environment that inspires people.”

In his free time, Iorns writes and appears in television and radio commercials and is well known for announcing the city’s parades and his many roles in local theater productions. The son of an aerospace executive, he was born in England and spent his early childhood in Kenya, then Canada before moving to the United States. Iorns is currently the Chamber of Commerce president.

Nevada City Crystal & Glass is known regionally for its impressive selection of custom jewelry, glassware and art pieces made by the Swarovski company, known worldwide for it mastery of crystal cutting. In 1891, Austrian Daniel Swarovski had a vision of creating a “diamond for everyone,” and invented new technology that could cut crystal with extreme precision. This set the path for the European company’s reputation for being the leader of crystal cut creations.

While Iorns orders Christmas items directly from Swarovski, he also buys and sells pieces from customers and scours estate sales in search of fine pieces.

Out-of-town collectors are well aware of the extensive Swarovski selection at Nevada City Crystal & Glass, despite the store’s absence online. Iorns says a website is on his “to do” list.

“Swarovski is the Rolls Royce of the crystal business,” said Iorns. “Most of our jewelry pieces, such as the line by Annaleece by DeVries are made using Swarovski crystals. Despite the fine craftsmanship, much of what we sell is extremely affordable — I think people have this false notion that we are a very expensive store. Not so — come and see for yourself.”

Nevada City Crystal & Glass also has an impressive selection of Hummel figurines, Hioki stem ware, Steinbach crystal, Reidel wine glasses, Egyptian handmade ornaments, custom jewelry and stained glass.

While much of the inventory comes from Europe — primarily Poland, Austria and the Czech Republic, — Iorns is also extremely proud to feature local artists, such as fine hand-blown glass artists Sonia Rhea and Michael Schmidt.

Four years ago, Iorns came across recycled glass artist Rick Larsen selling his creations in the rain at Victorian Christmas. Iorns was so impressed that he offered to carry Larsen’s works of art in his store. Since then, more than 670 of Larsen’s pieces have been sold at the store, said Iorns.

“People are always pleasantly surprised when they come in,” said Iorns. “I enjoy getting to know my customers but I think it’s important to leave them alone and let them look — there’s a lot to see. My goal is that they always leave feeling better.”

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.