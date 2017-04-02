Meet your merchant: Grass Valley’s Prosperity Lanes — The bowling alley that almost wasn’t | TheUnion.com

By the time Art King was four years old, his family couldn't count the number of times he'd been lost. Born into a logging family in British Columbia, young King would spend his days exploring the dangerous job sites of the 1940s, hiding in the forest and dodging the powerful horses that pulled the enormous downed trees.

But in the early 1960s, King's father moved to Grass Valley for a better economic opportunity — installing water pipeline in a new subdivision called Alta Sierra. By then King was in his early 20s, and when his father insisted he come to Nevada County to work, King agreed — on the condition he'd only have to stay a year.

When King rode his motorcycle into Grass Valley, he couldn't have known it would become the town where he'd marry, have children, grandchildren — even a great-grandchild — and eventually co-own a bowling alley.

Decades after his first ride into town, King would go on to buy his parents' successful construction business, then eventually sell it and begin looking for another venture. One day, when his wife Sylvia mentioned that the Grass Valley Family Food Store on Henderson Street was up for sale and would make a good location for a bowling alley, King's wheels started to turn.

By the end of the day, King had strolled around the market (bought a loaf of bread), put down a $5,000 deposit and met with a real estate agent. Now, all he had to do was find a handful of investors who were as crazy as he was. Before long, he did.

"But the bank was skeptical — they had a problem with giving us a loan because none of us had ever been in the bowling business," said King. "We were all just bowling enthusiasts who felt the town should have a nice bowling alley."

After months of meeting with five banks and 14 revisions to their business plan, a loan writer from Wells Fargo agreed to meet with the investors, which, at long last, got the ball rolling.

Friends, wives, children and specialized contractors began pitching in — working days, nights and weekends to renovate the building. After months of hard labor, it was ready.

In September of 2001, Prosperity Lanes opened its doors for the very first time.

"We had promised the leagues we would open, but in truth, we weren't ready," said King, with a chuckle. "We had four people in the back running the machines, which had stopped working because they hadn't been synchronized yet. It was a chaotic affair, and word got out."

The first few years were tough, said King, with many sleepless nights. He had all of his assets riding on the bowling alley, and wanted to do well by his co-investors. But it was a true labor of love.

Then, five years in, things took a turn for the better and King has never looked back.

"Today, 17 years in, we know the flow," he said. "We don't worry during the slow months. In fact, they often give us time to relax and do maintenance. These days we are doing just fine. Now I don't even look at this as a job — it's more like fun to me."

Prosperity Lanes is known for being a family bowling alley for rookies and leaguers alike — with customers ranging in age from 2 to 98, said manager Carrie Lahr, who has worked there for nine years.

Seniors enjoy coming in during the work week, while young people enjoy weekend birthday parties or the Saturday night "Blacklight Rock 'n' Bowl" from 10 p.m. to midnight.

In addition to a pro shop and video arcade, two big draws are the beer and wine bar and the snack bar, which boasts burgers, Mexican food and even homemade soups during the winter months.

"If you've never tried bowling — try it, you'll get hooked," said King, who still shows up most days to pay the bills, sit in on employee interviews and play with his fellow leaguers. "If you don't know anyone here, you will soon."

Both King and Lahr say the most rewarding part of their jobs are the customers — despite the occasionally over-zealous bowler who bounces a ball into another lane.

King says he has had multiple offers from investors wanting to purchase the large building. But he waves them off.

"We're pretty proud of what we've done here," he said. "And a city needs a bowling alley — it's important."

But he never forgets that the successes have been hard won.

"Now I don't stay awake any more — the first five years I thought this business might kill me," he said. "I recently got a call from folks in Pittsburgh wanting to know how we got the loan and made this business a success. My advice? I told them,'Buy a bottle of whiskey and do something else.'"

