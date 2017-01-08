Meet Your Merchant: Family-run business keeps streets, parking lots clean while the town sleeps | TheUnion.com

It was well past midnight when Allen Tourtillott spotted a man trying to break into the Starbucks on Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. Rather than confront the burglar, he turned on the bright spotlight he had mounted on his truck and shouted, “Don’t move!”

The burglar, who was blinded by the spotlight, stood there — frozen — certain that law enforcement officers would be cuffing him within seconds. Instead, he found himself waiting, fully illuminated, for 10 or more minutes while Tourtillott waited for the police to arrive.

While few nights are as eventful as the Starbucks incident, Tourtillott is part of a unique group — those whose jobs take place while the rest of us sleep. The Fowler Center, the Pine Creek Shopping Center, the Kmart shopping complex — it’s Tourtillott’s job to sweep each sprawling parking lot before the sun comes up.

Tourtillott co-owns Capps Power Sweeping with his mother, Pat Lemke, who does the bookkeeping from the family’s 20-acre Rough and Ready ranch. When Lemke’s ex-husband first purchased the business more than 20 years ago from Reynolds Capps, it came with five accounts and two beat up 1970s pick-up trucks with sweepers mounted on the front. It was supposed to be a side job. But over the years, their reputation for meticulous work spread and business has since expanded to 23 accounts throughout Grass Valley, Nevada City and Penn Valley.

“We also sweep the streets after big events,” said Lemke. “We work closely with the downtown association and the Nevada County Fairgrounds. People come back the next day after these crowded events and everything is clean.”

Around the time Lemke bought Capps Power Sweeping from her ex-husband, Tourtillott was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marines and arrived home in search of a job. He had served in Thailand, helping with disaster relief after the deadly tsunami killed thousands and wiped out entire towns.

“Allen came home with a real appreciation for what we have in this country,” said Lemke. “But he was so moved by the kind people of Thailand. Despite their own losses, women would show up daily with pots of food and he wanted to do right by them. That experience made him a very strong worker.”

Working under the cloak of darkness away from crowds seems to suit Tourtillott. While Lemke had struggled in the past with high turnover due to the monotony of the graveyard-shift job, Tourtillott says he prefers the quiet hours. No one bugs him, he says, and there are no angry customers. When he’s in the mood to socialize, he shoots the breeze with the cops on patrol or the grocery store floor polishers.

“It’s a hard job — it can be very boring to clean parking lots in the middle of the night,” said Lemke. “But Allen doesn’t understand why people can’t just buckle down and do it — it’s pretty good pay. He spends 60 to 70 hours a week sweeping and pressure washing parking lots and dumping trash cans. We make sure there aren’t vandals — we’re very connected with GVPD. I think we provide a community service by keeping an eye on things. When you go down to the valley you see parking lots with cigarette butts everywhere. It makes you feel creepy.”

Several years ago Capps Power Sweeping landed the coveted California Highway Patrol account at their new location, which has been a source of pride for the company. Tourtillott was required to get a security background check and must use a security card to enter the property at night.

Lemke says her plan is to have her beloved son eventually take over the entire business. Tourtillott has recently become engaged to a woman he met while in the Marines. Like her fiancé, she was honorably discharged and — better yet — works the graveyard shift.

“There’s a whole network of people doing jobs at night that you don’t even know about,” says Lemke. “Life could be much worse — we could be sitting in bumper to bumper traffic commuting to Sacramento.”

