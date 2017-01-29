Meet your merchant: At the Pamper Parlor with LaNell and the Pink Ladies | TheUnion.com

LaNell Lee was born in 1925 on a hundred-acre farm in Alabama.

The way she tells it, she was the eighth child and her mother had run out of names. On the night she was born, a neighbor ran through the fields to Lee’s home and asked if she could name the new baby.

She had dreamt that her name was LaNell. And so it was.

The early years

“I loved seeing how happy it made the patients feel when they got their hair done. They’d light up. I did it for the joy of it. Some of them didn’t have any family — we became their family.” LaNell Lee

In 1944, Lee moved with her high school sweetheart-turned-husband Robert E. Lee (yes, that was his name), to Grass Valley because it was near Beale Air Force Base — then called Camp Beale — where Robert was stationed during World War II.

When they arrived at their duplex, which they were to rent for $35 a month, there was snow on the ground. Lee’s only possessions were stuffed into a single suitcase. There were no blankets in their new home and only a tiny oil heater with a few drops of oil. The next day, they went to a dime store on Mill Street to purchase clothespins, an alarm clock, two plates, cups and silverware. Their new life in the west had begun.

Lee had two children, Bobby and Jan, and after the war her husband got a job with the U.S. Postal Service in Grass Valley. The couple spent much of their free time square dancing and Lee loved her quilting group, but when the children got a little older she was ready for something more. At the age of 36, she enrolled in a nine-month cosmetology course in Marysville. She left at 6 a.m. and returned at 6 p.m. every day, carpooling with a 16-year-old classmate.

When she graduated, The Union ran a story in January of 1963, which read, “LaNell Lee has received her license from the State Board of Cosmetology in Sacramento, having completed her training at Ramar Beauty College in Marysville.”

Lee lasted only four months at a Grass Valley beauty shop. She wanted to set up her own salon, and in October of 1963, she took the plunge. She painted her formal dining room purple, hung up a sign and LaNell’s Beauty Salon was born.

She couldn’t have guessed that she would still be happily running that salon well into her late 80s.

Pink ladies and the Pamper Parlor

In 1967, Lee and her friends from the Grass Valley Methodist Church began doing volunteer work with the elderly at the Nevada County Hospital. While the volunteers, who called themselves “Pink Ladies,” would shampoo and set the patients’ hair in the corner of a three-stall restroom, Lee would cut their hair and give them perms, free of charge.

“I loved seeing how happy it made the patients feel when they got their hair done,” recalled Lee. “They’d light up. I did it for the joy of it. Some of them didn’t have any family — we became their family.”

When a local Soroptimist club learned about the volunteer beauty program, they donated two salon chairs and sinks in 1968. When the hospital closed, all the equipment was moved to the Golden Empire Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, just as it was being built in 1973. Deemed “The Pamper Parlor,” Lee would go on to volunteer at the parlor for nearly two decades, coming in every few weeks to give up to 16 perms and haircuts a day, free of charge. Later on, the Soroptimists set up another beauty parlor at Springhill Manor Convalescent Hospital. Lee was instrumental in getting that program going as well.

The volunteer effort of the “Pink Ladies” — originally an offshoot of the Nevada General Hospital Auxiliary — lasted for 35 years. Today, the Pamper Parlor still exists, but as more women entered the workplace, the team of volunteers dwindled and patients now pay for services such as perms and cuts.

But Pat Ivey, staff director at Golden Empire, says visits to the Pamper Parlor are still a highlight for many patients.

“I’ve been here since 1981 and this has always been a big deal every week,” she said. “The ladies come out of the salon looking so pretty, feeling peppy. Everyone compliments them and makes a fuss. It makes them feel so good. They deserve all the love and care we can give them.”

Fond memories

Lee, who is now 91 and experiencing complications due to congestive heart failure, spends most of her days in her favorite chair in her cozy room at Sierra View Manor.

The sign from her beloved salon hangs in the bathroom. Lee’s husband died in 1998, and the last of her seven siblings died in 2013, the year she sold the family home on Marshall Street. However, the new owners were so taken with Lee and her in-home salon that they continue to invite her over for lunch, where they sit in the purple room where so many memories were made.

Most of the Pink Ladies — who became lifelong friends — have passed on, said Lee.

“I miss them — we all looked after each other,” she said. “We did almost everything together and took care of each other as we got older. Being a part of the Pamper Parlor was one of the greatest things I ever did.”

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.