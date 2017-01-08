Mary Owens: The Great Senior Migration: Stage Two | TheUnion.com

Imagine a warm fire, snow gently falling and everywhere you look you see the beauty of the pine trees dusted with winter whiteness. There are deer, just outside your window, nibbling in your garden. You see the footprints in the snow of a fox that was there moments ago. Yes, this is what brought you to Nevada County so many years ago. Your decision to move here after retirement was an excellent one. You smile as you take in the scene. Your new home has brought such peace and quiet joy. The family visits at Christmas, the glorious fall colors, daffodils everywhere in the spring, and the long pleasant summers. And to top it off, some of your children followed you up the hill to get out of the stressful lifestyle of the Bay Area. Life is so sweet.

You look outside and see the large pile of firewood. Your main fall exercise in the recent past was chopping wood in preparation of winter. But this year, you decided to pay someone to bring the wood and stack it up for you. Your back and bones said “no more” on the wood chopping front. You still have the warm sense of security from the winter heat source and the special feelings that seeing a real fire brings during the colder months. But then your thoughts suddenly turn: the power goes out.

Now you are jostled to attention by all the tasks that need to be done immediately: Did I check the generator this fall? Does it have enough oil and fuel to run? I need to get more firewood in the house before the snow gets any deeper and it’s dark. I need to make sure the faucets are dripping slightly so the pipes don’t freeze. And don’t forget to move the snow blower so it can get out the garage door with ease in the morning. The driveway and the sidewalks will need to be cleared first thing in the morning. Hmmm, that dinner in the oven smells really good. I hope it is close to being done because the oven pulls a lot of power from the generator. All of these tasks flood your mind as you address a power outage in the higher mountain tops and ridgelines of Nevada County.

And then it hits you; am I getting too old for this house? I absolutely love where I live but I am not certain how many more years I can do all these tasks. And my ticker is not so good anymore. What if I have an emergency and we can’t get out and down the mountain because of the snow? Then what? I love my view from my deck. It’s spectacular, but the stairs in this house are hurting my knees. All at once, without realizing it, you are entering the part of your life where Senior Migration, Stage Two, starts to take hold.

As we age, our priorities start to change. A natural gas fireplace that does not create any ashes or need for firewood looks really attractive. A generator that kicks in automatically upon power failure seems like heaven. Maybe an anti-icing device should be installed in the driveway. And then you look around and wonder if you could make just one level in your house the living area and not bother to heat the rest. You are starting to travel more in the winter months and the thought of a lock and leave house sounds so attractive.

Stage One Senior Migration is defined as the tendency for the newly retired to move from their areas of “necessary and needed employment” to new areas of “desirability and affordability.” Stage Two Senior Migration is defined as the tendency for the fully retired to downsize their home from “retirement dream home” to “smaller, simpler, and functional”. During this life stage most Stage Two’ers don’t want to leave their community. They have developed new friends and are engaged in local events that are near and dear to their hearts. But their bodies and minds are demanding less stress in the home maintenance area. So the first call to the real estate agent goes out to start exploring the idea of a change in their lives.

Stage Two is a critical time in a retiree’s life. Most likely, their next home will be the last home they own. Moving is an expensive process, so getting this home choice correct is critical. In the next article I will be discussing the thought process so many seniors go through as they enter Stage Two Senior Migration. The services and living options that our wonderful Nevada County offers for its seniors are foremost in their minds. Big decisions lay ahead. What are the things we should be considering in our next home — and can Nevada County provide them?

Mary Owens, CPA, MS, Principal, President of Investments, Branch Manager RJFS with Owens Estate and Wealth Strategies Group, and independent firm located at 426 Sutton Way Suite 110 Grass Valley, CA 95945.