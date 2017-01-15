Marc Cuniberti: Slow, steady investing still works | TheUnion.com

Losses and negative balances when they occur can be an unwelcome aspect of investing, but they can actually tell us a lot about what kind of strategies are being used and whether they are appropriate for a particular investor’s situation.

In my humble opinion, the words of famous investor Warren Buffet apply first and foremost:

“Rule No. 1: never lose money; rule No. 2: don’t forget rule No. 1”.

Investors would be prudent to heed such advice. Limiting losses when the market moves against you is more important than how much you make in up markets.

Looking at the percentage amount of your losses in down markets may be an indication of how much at risk your portfolio might be. On the flip side, how much you make in up markets can also help indicate the level of risk.

Suppose an investor sees a general market increase of 50 percent and his portfolio moves up by the same amount or even exceeds the percentage and gains even more. The investor is thrilled and perceives the strategy a sound one and that he or his advisor is a genius.

Standing back and analyzing that result with more thought however may yield a different opinion.

If the portfolio rises in lockstep with the market, it could also fall in lockstep. In our example, a 50 percent gain may feel great, but if the market falls 50 percent, would a 50 percent loss in your portfolio feel as good?

Probably not. Most investors I know would not tolerate such a setback. A 50 percent loss is a gigantic hole to dig out of. To recover from such a loss would then require the market to double from the lower level due to the math involved just to break even. Many investors might think the market only has to recover 50 percent from such a loss, but a rise of 50 percent gain from the lower level would still yield a 25 percent loss.

A portfolio that moves up in lockstep with the market may mean you are over exposed for your level of comfort should the market move against you.

A more conservative approach may mean you make less in up markets but you also won’t be subject to violating rule No. 1 as badly.

Think back to the markets of 2009. Many investors took losses in the double digits and some lost significant amounts and still haven’t recovered. Had the losses been limited to single digits however, recovery is much quicker and a lot less stressful.

If you are seeing huge profits in your portfolio in up markets that may indicate a level of exposure you may not be comfortable with once the markets move against you.

Generally speaking, a more conservative approach will mean you won’t make as much when markets run, but it also means you won’t lose as much if markets fall.

Portfolios that don’t move much may not seem as exciting or rewarding as your neighbors portfolio at times, but it may mean you will sleep a lot better than he will if the tide of markets rush out unexpectedly.

Portfolios that grow slowly over time but keep losses at a minimum when they inevitably occur, could help to keep rule No.1 at bay.

Heavy concentrations in stocks to gather fast gains may be enticing but there was a reason the tortoise beat the hare.

Slow and steady may be the order of the day when it comes to long term investing and living within your risk tolerance level.

This article expresses the opinions of Marc Cuniberti and should not be construed or acted upon as individual investment advice. Marc can be contacted at MKB Financial Services 164 Maple St #1, Auburn, CA 95603 (530) 823-2792. moneymanagementradio.com. California Insurance License # OL34249