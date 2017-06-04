Marc Cuniberti: ‘Assessing ‘risk-on’ or ‘risk-off’ in our economy | TheUnion.com

In the world of investing, there are two types of environments often referred to in media outlets which describe the general investing mood of the public. The terms often used are called "risk-on" and "risk-off."

Risk-on refers to a positive outlook from investors as it pertains to the stock markets and the economies that drive them. Risk-off is the opposite of risk on whereas when the term risk-off is used, it means there is a higher level of trepidation about economic conditions and therefore the financial markets.

During risk-on, investors are said to be more inclined to purchase higher risk assets which may a higher potential for gains. Assets of this type might be such things as stocks and stock funds. Simply put, if investors are confident in the business and stock market climates, they are willing to take on more risk in exchange for the chance of higher gains. Influencing factors causing a risk-on environment might include favorable interest rates, little or no political upheaval (both domestic and foreign), healthy consumer spending and encouraging economic statistics from the reporting authorities.

Should one or more of these factors turn negative or appear to be deteriorating however, the investing public may begin to suspect things may worsen in any number of areas. With the specter of possible economic malaise on the horizon, a risk-off mentality may take hold.

The change from a risk-on to risk-off mentality can be sudden caused by an event like the 9/11 attack, an economic event or serious political strife, or it can be a gradual shift to a more pessimistic nature brought on by deteriorating economic statistics, bad employment numbers, or contagion from an overseas market or markets.

The possible catalysts for economic surges both positive and negative are many and one just has to think back to any number of events in our recent or not so recent past that has roiled markets or caused them to reach dizzying new heights.

The importance of understanding risk-on/risk-off environments is not to be underestimated.

Certain asset classes may have a tendency to sell off, rise or remain stable during these two opposite investing environments, and knowing the historical patterns of such asset classes may help the investor navigate such conditions.

A better informed navigation may result in lower losses or even gains during risk-off cycles while enhancing the possibility of greater gains during risk-on cycles. While historical performance is no guarantee of future results and no one can say for certain what will rise or fall and when, seeing what things have done in the past could yield some clues as to the mind set of investors and what they buy and sell during such swings.

Risk-on assets may be thought to include stocks and other traditional investments while risk off assets may be as simple as holding more cash or U.S. debt instruments. There are no hard and fast rules I can flat out list in the context of this article, but a knowledgeable financial professional should be able to enlighten you as to what assets one might hold in either a risk-on or risk-off environment.

As in all things, knowledge is the cornerstone of progress and the more you know, the better off you will be. An investor that understands market dynamics such as the risk-on/risk-off environment may be better equipped to make more informed and therefore better financial decisions when it comes to managing their investments.

As always, be sure to consult with a financial professional before making any investment decisions and do your own research before investing.

This article expresses the opinions of Marc Cuniberti and our opinions only and should not be construed or acted upon as individual investment advice. Cuniberti is an Investment Advisor Representative through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor. He can be contacted at MKB Financial Services 164 Maple St #1, Auburn, CA 95603 (530) 823-2792. MKB Financial Services and Cambridge are not affiliated. His website is http://www.moneymanagementradio.com. California Insurance License # OL34249