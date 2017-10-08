Machen MacDonald: Success requires a ‘STRETCH’

In the sports and activity world the importance of stretching our muscles is well understood and accepted to help prevent injury. Sustaining an injury can prevent us from performing at the top of our game.

Stretching in the business world is just as important to avoid incurring an injury that hampers our performance and success.

In business an injury can look like a dip in creativity, loss of motivation to go call on prospects, being too fatigued to focus on finishing a project as strong as we started it.

An injury may be disguised as simply settling for the status quo and having no desire to grow. It can even cross the bounds into our personal lives and show up as strained relationships and even poor health.

The challenge for all of us is that these types of injuries and others occur throughout every day, week, and month of every working year. If not treated correctly they can become chronic and affect an entire career.

Here are some stretching exercises to help you avoid getting injured and thereby prolong your ability to perform at a higher level.

See your successful future

When you notice yourself slipping into a bit of a funk regardless of whether it's hourly, daily or weekly, stop and reconnect to seeing your successful and compelling future. The funk is only because you are focusing on what you don't want rather than on what you do want.

Try new things

Chances are, if you are human, you have gotten into a routine. Mix it up. Notice the things that contribute to your energy and do more of those things. Notice the things that contaminate your energy and either stop doing them or delegate them.

Respond with your ability

When you respond with your ability you can accomplish just about anything no matter who you are. When we don't, it looks like rationalizing, blaming or shaming. If you catch yourself rationalizing why you couldn't get it done on time, blaming others, or shaming yourself for not being enough, simply notice it and bring forth your ability to figure it out and get it done.

Engage your body, mind and heart

Get up off your assets and actually physically stretch. Breathe in new life. Oxygen stimulates your brain and body. The body can only go a few minutes without oxygen. You would think more people would look into how to really breathe to wake up the mind and body.

Try old things in a different way

Notice what worked so well in the past, that you stopped doing it, and resurrect it. Make it current for today's business landscape.

Commit to growth and learning

Make expansion and increased capacity part of your mission. Every day make sure you learn one more thing that will raise your stock as a personal performer. Every week make sure you broaden your limits by getting uncomfortable and going for that one thing that scares you.

Happily be

You may not always have a choice in what happens around you. However, you always have a choice in determining from which perspective you will respond. You can either view things as happening to you or as happening for you. The choice is always yours.

Happily choose to STRETCH to bring you closer to your ultimate success.

Make it up, make it fun and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He is available to speak to groups and can be reached by calling 530-273-8000. Visit http://www.probrilliance.com or facebook.