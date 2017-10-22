Machen MacDonald: Fly to your success on the right PATH

No matter where you are or however long you have been banging away at the windowpane trying to make your way to the goal outside, you can make progress toward it if you change your path.

Do you ever feel like the fly that repeatedly flies into the window in its effort to get outside? Are you working longer hours and not getting any traction? Spending or investing more money into the business and not seeing any return?

Unfortunately, most people take on the wisdom of the fly, which is to just try harder and keep hitting the glass. That usually does not end well for the fly or anyone else. We do the equivalent by spending more money, energy or time dedicated to what's not working.

The path we must travel to get out of the room and to the outside often is 180 degrees in the opposite direction, through the open door behind us.

We just can't see it because we are so focused on the goal we can see outside and can't see the glass or invisible barrier that is keeping us from it.

The invisible barrier is usually made up of four elements — people, actions, thoughts and habits. You can easily remember these barrier elements by the word PATH. Our PATH is either helping to lead us to our goal or keeping us from getting us to our goal.

This week, take some time to evaluate your PATH.

People

Who are the people that you may need to limit or eliminate your exposure to in order to get your energy and positivity back on track? Who are people you may need to start spending more time with in order to think bigger and feel inspired to step up into your full potential?

Actions

What actions do you need to limit or eliminate that are detracting from your progress and success? What actions do you need to incorporate that will move you closer in the direction of what you want? Make the lists and start taking the actions necessary.

Thoughts

What thoughts are setting you up to fail rather than stepping you up to succeed? Here's a hint: they usually come in the form of "I'm not enough." (I'm not smart enough, connected enough, energetic enough, rich enough, deserving enough, etc.)

Let me tell you right here and right now: you are enough just as you are. You always have been and always will be. If you are going to try harder at anything, try harder at believing you are enough.

Habits

A close cousin to our thoughts is our habits. We all have habits that either enable or disable our success. A good habit to develop is taking inventory of our habits.

Identify which ones are helping us and keep on keepin' on with those. Identify the habits that are hurting us and find a way to limit or eliminate those.

Chances are you did not develop your habits overnight. Therefore, be easy on yourself here and shift your habits gently. It's merely a conditioning process. Start out with light weights and short distances and work your way up as you get stronger.

Here's to you creating a new PATH to your success.

Make it up, make it fun, and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.