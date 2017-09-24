Machen MacDonald: A mindful reminder

You are enough just as you are for now. I have found that what holds most people back from accomplishing their goals and living the life of their dreams is not who they are but rather who they think they're not.

Most if not all people think they are not enough on some level. Not smart enough, not energetic enough, not connected enough, not talented enough, not good looking enough, not (fill in the blank) enough.

The good news / bad news is we are always growing, expanding and becoming more until the day we die.

The acorn that has the capacity within it to become a mighty oak tree is enough just as it is for now.

Once the acorn becomes a sapling, it is enough for right now as it is on its way to becoming the mighty oak. It may not yet have the strength in its branches on which to hang a swing. It is enough as it is for what it is as it continues to grow and become what it is destined to become.

Full potential

Consider this: When we know in our bones we are enough just as we are in the moment, then and only then do we operate from our fullest potential.

When we operate from our full potential, we are unstoppable and can accomplish greater things than when we compare our cutting room floor with everyone else's highlight reel. It's when we become distracted and forget who we really are that we get off course.

All the positive energy for getting things done leaks out in the form of shoulds, coulds, supposed-tos and would-haves.

When we believe that we are enough is when we take unbridled action. Second guessing doesn't get a chance to make a first impression on holding us back.

It's when we go out and try something new. It's when we go after what we really want in life versus playing it safe. We may not get it perfect right out of the gate, and that doesn't mean we are second rate. It means we got into action and challenged the law of diminishing intent.

The longer one waits to get into action, the greater the chances of eternal inaction. It's through our action that we get feedback to make the corrections needed to get where we want.

Many people, myself included, seem to fear that if we think we are enough as we are, we will let up on the pursuit of all that is on our vision boards and list of goals. That the desire to relentlessly chase becoming faster, stronger, better will somehow dissipate and we'll be left sitting on the couch twiddling our thumbs fantasizing we have arrived and this is as good as it gets.

When we play it safe is precisely because we don't think we are enough. We hide behind getting ready to get ready in whatever form that may take.

Believe in yourself

When we believe we are not enough, we are afraid of failure. We are afraid of rejection. We are afraid that those things will be proof positive that we indeed are not enough. So we do nothing as it relates to true growth, expansion and contribution.

Believing and acting like we are enough is our redemption.

Even if we fail, when we believe we are enough, we don't take rejection personally because it's not us — we are enough.

So, it must be our methods or our approach or skill or whatever and because we know we are enough, we know we can then improve those methods and skills and our approaches and try again.

To believe in our bones that we are enough and to live and perform from our true full potential is to BE BRILLIANT!

The gift we receive every day is another chance to step into our brilliance. It starts by believing we are enough just as we are right this very moment.

Make it up, make it fun and get it done!

#1 bestselling author Machen P. MacDonald, CPCC, CCSC is a certified life and business coach with ProBrilliance Leadership Institute in Grass Valley, CA. He helps business people gain more confidence and clarity to live their ideal life. He can be reached at coach@probrilliance.com and 530-273-8000.