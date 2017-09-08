Long-standing Nevada County coffee house gets new owners

Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters, the oldest coffee roasting business in Nevada County, has changed hands, with new owners Dave and Tonya Butterfield planning a meet-and-greet on Monday, their first full day of operating the cafe.

The Butterfields are Nevada County natives. Dave owns his own business, Butterfield Roofing & Construction, and Tonya works at Penny's Diner.

"It's our first new adventure together," said Tonya, explaining they married in December.

"We actually bought the wholesale side of the business first, we took that over Jan. 1," said Dave.

Then-owner Sandy Frizzell decided to retire completely, and the Butterfields, seeing it as a great opportunity, decided to buy the cafe as well. Sierra Mountain Coffee Roasters also plans to continue catering events.

"We took over Tuesday," Dave said. "We came in over the Labor Day weekend to do some remodeling and changed a few things around. We've been on a short schedule this week, but we will be back to the normal 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. schedule on Monday."

Dave was quick to reassure loyal fans of Sierra Mountain's baked goods that he has no plans to change the lineup of scones, muffins, cupcakes and cookies. They will be adding some breakfast items, as well as a daily selection of sandwiches and salads. The cafe will feature homemade clam chowder on Fridays and plans to add a daily soup come winter.

"The coffee and drink items will stay the same and the staff will stay the same," Dave said, with Tonya highlighting the continuing tenure of manager Ashley Sinclair. "Tonya and I will be on a limited schedule to start, but will be hands-on every day. … We're still learning (the business), to be honest."

