Meet Your Merchant: Life in the gutter, Byers Enterprises | TheUnion.com

Ray Byers has never been a stranger to hard work. As a teenager, he started earning money by digging ditches out in the sage brush near his hometown of Mojave.

By age 19, after the family had moved to Oxnard, Byers had landed roofing jobs with large companies that had contracts with military bases and other large entities. It was a good gig, but the travel was wearing, especially after starting a family.

In 1986, Byers came up to Grass Valley to fix the roof of his ex-wife's grandmother's cabin. The beauty and lifestyle of the foothills got a hold of him, and before long, Byers had made the decision to relocate, start fresh and being studying for his roofing contractor license.

"I didn't know anyone here," said Byers. "I just knew Gramma. So I started knocking on doors and patching holes in roofs. I called it the 'shoe leather' market — drumming up business by pounding the pavement."

Initially, Byers did his accounting on a card table in "Gramma's" living room. But his discipline and determination paid off. Before long, "Byers Black Gold Roofing" had become a successful commercial enterprise, landing large contracts throughout Northern California. Today, Byers attributes much of his success to bringing on two key employees early in the game — general manager Jeff Fierstein and sales manager Lance Bellows.

Nine years after landing in Nevada County, Byers became interested in a new product called LeafGuard Gutters. After constant frustration with gutter subcontractors, the company, renamed Byers Enterprises, was ready to add a new division to ensure that the quality of a gutter was as good as the roof they had installed.

Over the course of his research, Fierstein initially took a quick look at the LeafGuard product and declared it "a piece of junk," said Byers, with a laugh. But a closer look quickly revealed an innovative, effective, well-made product that would keep homeowners off unstable ladders. The product took off, and began to eclipse the roofing entity of the company. Remarkably, Byers Enterprises was able to secure a LeafGuard sales territory that extended from Monterey to Clear Lake to Redding to Sonora. Today, they are one of the top five LeafGuard dealers in North America.

In 1999, Byers took a leap of faith by closing the company's roofing business and focusing solely on LeafGuard. Despite their astounding success, in 2010 Byers Enterprises again went back into the roofing business, mostly due to a constant flow of customer requests. By that time, the addition of solar panel installation services had also become a natural complement to the company's existing services. In 2004, Ray Byers Jr., aka "Junior," joined the company followed more recently by his younger brother, Cameron, whose creativity and ingenuity has earned him the nickname of "MacGyver."

Today, Byers Enterprises boasts more than 80 employees and specializes in five service divisions: Roofing, LeafGuard Gutters, solar, "Solatubes" and wildfire prevention.

Solatubes, or tubular skylights, are affordable, high-performance lighting tubes that bring daylight into interior spaces that traditional skylights and windows can't reach.

Well aware that the company would be more profitable in the valley, Byers says the quality of life and sense of community that Nevada County offers is well worth the "pine cone tax." Customers are apparently happy, too, as a GuildQuality customer satisfaction survey revealed a 98 percent referral rate.

On April 28, Byers Enterprises will be celebrating 30 years in business with an open house and reception from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Byers Design Center, located at 115 Idaho Maryland Road in Grass Valley. The event will include live music, food and raffles, including the chance to win a Solatube.

"It's all about having the best products and the best people," said Byers. "Looking back, I realize that I couldn't have gotten here without everyone in the company. We lean on each other and I can trust that we'll all do the right thing for our customers. I'm also lucky now to have two sons in the business, who have definitely earned the respect of longtime employees. The best thing about this business is I don't have to wonder if we're doing a good job."

