Lefty’s Grill recovering from flood, targets Feb. 2 reopening in Nevada City | TheUnion.com

If there’s been any bright spot for John Cammack it’s been the outpouring of support from the community.

Cammack, the co-owner of Lefty’s Grill, is in rebuild mode after recent storms flooded his restaurant, causing thousands of dollars in damage on the lower level and patio. He’s hoping to have the Nevada City restaurant reopened by Feb. 2.

So far, a GoFundMe account started by former employee Taylor Blackston for restaurant repairs has raised almost $12,000 of its $15,000 goal through more than 130 donations. Lefty’s is also offering a $125 return when customers buy $100 in gift cards.

Those wanting to help can do so through the restaurant’s website LeftysGrill.com. In addition to the GoFundMe account and gift certificates, the website includes an option to help pay for employee meals.

“The support has been great,” Cammack said. “Our restaurant brothers and sisters have been bringing us food every day. That’s huge. Ike’s Quarter Cafe, Crazy Horse (Saloon and Grill), all these restaurants, it’s just been, ‘Who’s bringing what on what day and how can I help?’”

Despite the damage and the loss of business, Cammack is confident the restaurant will reemerge, thanks in great part to the GoFundMe account and the sales of gift certificates.

“I have no doubt,” he said. “Those two things are going to be enough to bridge the gap and get us reopened.”

Cammack said it’s unclear right now how high the repair bill will climb.

“It keeps growing and growing every day,” he said. “The drywall is out, the installation (is out), the landlord has been great. I couldn’t even stab at a number. The insurance adjuster just came by. The numbers they’re throwing around are just mind boggling.”

Insurance doesn’t do much for the restaurant side of things, Cammack said, just the building. It doesn’t cover loss of business, loss of product or loss of any equipment that isn’t attached to the building.

Lefty’s was fortunate, however. All equipment, much of which was lifted onto tables to avoid floodwaters, was saved. Product was only lost because it couldn’t be used.

Still, this is a tough time to lose a month of business. Last weekend’s Wild and Scenic Film Festival is generally a big boon for business.

“If you look at it timeline-wise, it was the worst,” Cammack said. “It’s the biggest weekend of the winter. We look to that weekend to get through the month.”

Lefty’s has been in business for nine years, four of those at the current location right on Deer Creek at 101 Broad Street. Flooding has not been an ongoing problem, according to Cammack.

“Rich (Buckley) has owned the building for 28 years, and this is only the second time it’s flooded,” he said. “It’s come close to the deck a few times, but this is just the second time water’s come into the building.”

As for the Feb. 2 target date, Cammack admits it may be a little optimistic.

“Some people think it’s a little aggressive,” he said. “But you have to start with a date and that’s my date right now.”

