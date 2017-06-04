Investment in time, money pays off for post-retirement project | TheUnion.com

An elderly man recently complained that there was no water in the washing machine at the Pine Creek Laundromat in Grass Valley. It turns out there was a good reason — the state of the art machine was actually a dryer. Another customer left her car running in the parking lot while she ran inside to get her clothes. Fortunately Steve Archer, who owns the laundromat with his wife, Lynn, was on hand to keep an eye on the car and offered to help carry the customer's load of clean clothes to her vehicle.

It's all in a day's work for the Archers, who bought two Grass Valley laundromats in 2010, one in the Pine Creek Shopping Center off Freeman Lane, and a second in the Grass Valley Shopping Center near SPD market and Kmart. Both retired law enforcement officers, the couple viewed the laundromats as a post-retirement safe, stable investment. But it also means they are busy with two businesses that stay open seven days a week.

The Archers bought the two aging laundromats from the same owner in 2010, and promptly began investing thousands of dollars in the newest machines and property upgrades. It's paid off, they said.

"Business has been growing steadily," said Steve. "Many regular customers have become our friends. We want them to feel they are treated well while they're here and that it's clean and friendly. If someone loses a quarter after hours, we've been known to drive down and give them their quarter back."

Each laundromat is open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a manager on site from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They offer large capacity front load washers and dryers, two cable TV screens, ample parking, large counter areas for folding clothes and free wi-fi.

The larger machines can accommodate up to 60 pounds of laundry in one load — a task that could take all day using a typical domestic machine. They also offer "high extract" machines that spin so fast that clothes are nearly dry at the end of the cycle, thereby cutting down on dryer costs.

A separate wash-and-fold business, "A Loving Touch Laundry Service," is located inside the Pine Creek Laundromat, owned by laundress Adrienne Crumrine, who took the longtime business over from her mother. Over the years, the two businesses have formed a symbiotic relationship, said Steve.

Giving back has always been a part of the couple's business philosophy. During the economic downturn, some customers were having a hard time coming up with enough money to wash clothes.

"It was tough seeing some people having to choose between food and clean clothes," said Steve, a former chief of police who also happens to have a master's degree in clinical psychology. "We felt empathy — we helped out when we could and gave vouchers to Hospitality House."

As it turns out, the Archers generate more than their share of their own dirty laundry, as their home also serves as a wildlife clinic for wounded animals. Under contract with Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn, it's not unusual for the Archers to have wounded foxes, squirrels, skunks or baby raccoons on site until they are nursed back to health.

Back at work, the Archers are routinely asking their customers on ways to improve their two businesses. In fact, customers who fill out surveys are put into a monthly drawing with the winner getting $100 in cash.

"We really enjoy the positive interactions with our customers and giving back to the community," said Lynn. "We want to be known for going that extra mile."

