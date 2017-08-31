Grass Valley’s Trattoria Milano restaurant to close its doors

A Grass Valley restaurant that's become a mecca for lovers of authentic Italian cuisine will close its doors later this month.

Chef Gianfranco Naffezzoni will serve the final meals at Trattoria Milano Sept. 17.

The popular restaurant opened March 31, 2013.

Trattoria Milano serves an average of 40 to 90 dinners each night, Tuesday through Sunday. The restaurant seats 74 inside, plus another 40 on its outdoor patio. Naffezzoni said he is looking for a smaller facility.

"I'd like a restaurant with a maximum of 40 seats," he said. "But I'm also ready to take two or three months off."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.