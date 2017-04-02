Grass Valley’s Gin’s Little Valley Auto Repair partners with U-Haul | TheUnion.com

Grass Valley’s Gin’s Little Valley Auto Repair partners with U-Haul
April 2, 2017
U-Haul Company of California announced that Gin's Little Valley Auto Repair has signed on as a U-Haul dealer.
Gin's Little Valley Auto Repair, at 15898 Little Valley Road, will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, support rental items and in-store pick-up for boxes.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday. After-hours drop-off is available.
Gin's Little Valley Auto Repair is owned by Virginia Van Fossen and the shop can be reached at (530) 798-4013. U-Haul rentals can also be reserved at that location by going to http://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Grass-Valley-CA-95949/044293.
