Grass Valley packaging business unveils new website

Grass Valley-based Bulk Bin Packaging recently launched a new e-commerce website, CEO Gabe Sams said in a press release.

With pumpkin season less than four weeks away, the brand new pumpkin bins are ready to serve the consumers and the vegetable producers as well, Sams said, adding that aside from pumpkin, watermelon, cantaloupe and carrot can be efficiently packed in this bin.

Packaging is a basic requirement in the supply-demand chain as it shields merchandise from pollution during transportation and helps with storing the products in an efficient manner, Sams said.

Bulk Bin Packaging works to bring innovative bulk packaging solutions to let the agricultural products reach to the end consumers in a safe manner, he added.

For more information, email sales@bulkbin.com or call 888-432-7596. Bulk Bin Packaging is physically located at 1793 E. Main St., Grass Valley.

Source: Bulk Bin Packaging