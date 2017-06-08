Grass Valley Downtown Association names Marni Marshall as new director | TheUnion.com

The Grass Valley Downtown Association on Thursday announced its new executive director, a position that has been vacant for over a year.

Marni Marshall will begin her new role as director in July. She has served eight years as a Programs Associate for the Grass Valley Center for the Arts, and will transition slowly out of her work there, she said.

"I'm excited about the new journey, and confident that I'm qualified to fill this role," said Marshall.

The association had spent months searching for the best candidate to take on the job, said Grass Valley City Council Member Lisa Swarthout, who is chair of the Downtown Association's board of directors and spearheaded the recruitment process. She said the association was looking for someone familiar with the community who had extensive experience in event coordination and volunteer recruitment.

"Marni has all of that, and I think she's going to do a terrific job," said Swarthout. "If it were up to me, I'd have her start tomorrow."

Julia Jordan took over as director in 2012, when Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine resigned from the position after eight years. Jordan was charged with embezzlement of association funds after she resigned in February 2015. The case against Jordan ended last month when the former director paid the association almost $2,000 — the amount prosecutors said she improperly took from the association.

Diane Raymond became director after Jordan resigned, but left the role after one year, leaving the association without a formal leader until Marshall's hiring.

"We're still working forward and we're in the process of rebuilding," said Swarthout.

The Downtown Association will kick off the summer season in Grass Valley with its first Thursday Night Market on June 29, which will feature food, arts and crafts, and live music.

Besides hosting popular community events throughout the year, including the Fourth of July parade and Cornish Christmas, the association strives to carry out its mission of bringing economic vitality to downtown Grass Valley.

Marshall said she's ready to add her personal touch to the work the association does, embracing the legacy of Grass Valley's history while implementing a vision for the future.

