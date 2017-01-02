Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar owner Greg Cook dead at 66 | TheUnion.com

Greg Cook, 66, the owner and founder of Friar Tuck’s Restaurant and Bar in Nevada City, has died of a heart attack.

Cook died skiing at Sugar Bowl on Friday, his wife Rona Cook confirmed.

His stepdaughter, Amanda Morehouse Nguyen, and her husband Duc Nguyen, a cardiothoracic surgeon, were with Cook, who had battled back from health problems.

“It was perfect,” said Morehouse Nguyen, a breast cancer surgeon. “He hadn’t been skiing in years. He was so excited. He was doing what he loved. Sugar Bowl was his favorite place to go.”

Rona Cook said her husband had put a lot of work into changing his lifestyle. “He was doing great,” she said. “He spent the last year getting nice and healthy. He was on the road. We had lots of plans.”

The two were married for nearly 35 years. Rona Cook was home in Grass Valley at the time of Cook’s death but saw pictures from his trip and knew how happy he was.

“He had the biggest smile on his face,” she said.

The group had made approximately four runs when Morehouse Nguyen asked her stepfather if he wanted to eat lunch. He decided he wanted one last run before taking a break.

“We’d finished one hill and we were moving over to the lift,” she said. “We stopped and he said he was feeling good.”

Morehouse Nguyen said she was skiing into the lift line in front of Cook when he collapsed behind her.

“Paramedics were there,” Cook’s sister Jeannette Stillwell said. “Both my niece and her husband are surgeons. It doesn’t get any better than that. There was nothing they could do for him. They worked on him for quite a while.”

Stillwell said her brother will be remembered for his passion.

“He just had a great lust for life,” she said. “He liked Lake Tahoe. That was a big component of his life. He loved Hawaii. They went there at least once a year. Family was very important to him. Obviously he liked entertaining because he was very good at it.”

“He loved life,” Morehouse Nguyen said. “He was always looking to try a new adventure and take care of other people and make other people happy. We were looking forward to trips.”

Cook opened Friar Tuck’s in 1973 in downtown Nevada City. As his health deteriorated, his daughter Carissa Cook joined the restaurant as the operations manager in March, 2015.

“I decided to move back and let him retire and took over the daily operations of the restaurant,” Carissa Cook said. “He was still there every day but I was doing everything.”

Carissa Cook will remain in control of the daily operations of the restaurant and Rona Cook will remain the chief financial officer. Carissa Cook said nothing special has been planned at this point. “I haven’t even been able to think about it,” she said. “Things will go on as normal.”

Rona Cook said no arrangements have been made.

“The kids and I are just huddled up and just trying to figure out what we’re going to do,” she said. “It’ll probably just be friends and relatives, something simple. We’ll let people know when we figure it out.”

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.