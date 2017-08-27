Free global trade services workshop for local businesses

The Rural County Representatives of California and the Nevada County Economic Resource Council are hosting a Global Trade Services Workshop for local businesses and community members on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at The Foothills Event Center in Grass Valley.

The workshop is free, includes a complimentary lunch, and allows participants to network with international trade experts.

Attendees will learn the basics of starting or enhancing opportunities to export products and services to global markets. The workshop will provide a high-level overview of the exporting process, the "need to knows," the resources and funding available to businesses new to exporting, and ways to enhance exporting opportunities for businesses that are already exporting.

The workshop features speakers from successful local businesses, industry experts, and international trade experts about the variety of resources available to you.

Nevada County's Rural County Representatives of California representative, District 3 Supervisor Dan Miller, says, "RCRC is constantly looking for ways to assist rural counties in the area of economic development. With the help of ERC and the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce in promoting the Workshop to their members, it is a great opportunity for local businesses to receive training and gain a better understanding of the international markets available to them."

The program is funded by the Rural County Representatives of California, Sacramento Center for International Trade Development, U.S. Commercial Services-Sacramento, and the Nevada County Economic Resource Council. Sign up for the Global Trade Services Workshop online at: http://conta.cc/2vh5cnc. If you have questions about the workshop, please contact Rural County Representatives of California's Terrance Rodgers or Sarah Bolnik at 916-447-4806.