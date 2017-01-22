Frederick “Rick” A. Fisher: 5 tips to help get ready for tax season | TheUnion.com

Having had to file a tax return for over 40 years I have learned a few things regarding being prepared to have my taxes done. Whether you do them yourself or use the services of a professional tax preparer, these tips may save you both time and money. To illustrate, we will take the case of a hypothetical taxpayer Jason Greene. Jason is 58 years old, self-employed, divorced and hoping to retire at age 67, when he reaches full retirement age. After years of filing extensions because he was unable to get all the needed information in on time, he decided to make some changes that would help him file on time and be better prepared to reach his goals. In years past, his biggest problem was disorganization. It would take him three or four trips to his tax preparer’s office, dropping off various reports and receipts, in order to get all the needed information to complete his return.

MAKING CHANGES

So the first thing he did to prepare for his 2015 taxes was to create an organized file folder called “2015 Taxes.” He made it a habit to put any relevant receipt or statement in this file. Things like: DMV registration renewals, investment sale confirmations and the corresponding cost basis information, and charitable receipts. This system helped him accumulate important information in one place, that was easy to find and review. The second thing he did was to take note of certain life changes that happen throughout the year, and to note them in the file. He remembered refinancing a few year ago, which generated more than one mortgage interest statement along with closing costs that were deductible. He also remembered how his divorce impacted his taxes that year. The number three tip he implemented from previous experience, was to be prepared for corrected 1099 from his investment companies. On more than one occasion he had to file an amended return because he used the first 1099 he received from his investment firm, and forgot to give his tax preparer the corrected one he received in late February. The fourth change he made was to schedule a year-end review with his tax preparer in October. This allowed his tax preparer to inform him of any changes that may affect his return, and to estimate his total income for the year, especially expected capital gains. This was particularly helpful, because it helped him implement his fifth and final strategy, adjusting his cash holding to prepare for estimated taxes and last minute retirement savings deductions available.

POSITIVE RESULTS

The result for 2015 was that he filed his return on time, was able to make a last-minute $15k deductible contribution to his SEP IRA, and cover his taxes due with enough left over to make his first quarterly estimated tax payment. If you have had issues in getting your taxes done on time, try some of these tips and make your 2016 tax experience less stressful.

