Final environmental report on Dollar General stores expected within days in Nevada County

A vote by the Nevada County Planning Commission on three proposed Dollar General stores is expected this year, officials said.

County planners anticipate they'll know within days when the final environmental impact report for the three sites will be ready for release. They've completed a review of the document and now are finalizing paperwork required under the California Environmental Quality Act, said Tyler Barrington, principal planner with the county.

"We're kind of in that late fourth quarter of completing all the documents," he said.

The law requires a 10-day public review period of the environmental report, though Barrington expects one that lasts between 25 to 30 days, citing the amount of comments and size of the report.

StoryMap created by Content Editor Samantha Sullivan

Recommended Stories For You

A Planning Commission meeting, which will include public comment, will occur afterward as will a vote on the environmental report and approval or denial of the three Dollar General sites.

"We want to give the public more time to review the document," Barrington said of the public review period.

No dates are set for the release of the environmental report, the public hearing or the vote that will follow.

The Planning Commission's vote is the final step in the larger process of approving the projects, though the stores still will require grading and building permits, Barrington said.

The project — which if all three sites are approved would put Dollar General stores at 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, 17652 Penn Valley Drive and 12345 Rough and Ready Highway — has drawn controversy. People have attacked perceived problems arising from the stores like noise, light and traffic problems.

The Planning Commission has the authority to approve or deny any or all of the sites, though its decision can be appealed to the Board of Supervisors.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.