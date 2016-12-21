Engineer’s Association of Nevada County announces 2016 Project and Engineer of the Year awards | TheUnion.com

The Engineer’s Association of Nevada County announced the 2016 Project of the Year and Engineer of the Year award winners at a Dec. 14 gala luncheon at 151 Union Square Events Center in downtown Grass Valley.

This year’s winner of the Project of the Year is the Inn Town Campground, developed and owed by Dan and Erin Thiem. With engineering and development support from many local firms, and led by Sierra Land Solution’s Bryan McAlister, the Inn Town Campground overcame several permitting and engineering challenges and was developed and opened in 2016, and is currently accepting guests for tent and RV camping, as well as “Glamping,” in large canvas tents with all of the comforts of home.

For his 23 years of service in Nevada County, Tom Holdrege received this year’s “Engineer of the Year” Award. He started the company that bears his name in 1993 with Chuck Kull, who was present to announce Holdrege as the recipient of this year’s award.

In his 23 years with H&K, Holdrege has completed well over 1,000 environmental, geotechnical, and geologic projects throughout California and the western United States. As president and CEO of Holdrege & Kull, he has helped grow the company from its original two founders to, at its peak, over 70 employees in five offices.

Holdrege is a former president of EANC, and the Sierra Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), he is the immediate past ACEC State Representative, and serves on the ACEC – Caltrans Liaison Committee, and the NorCal Chapter of CMAA (Consume More Alcohol Association) Board of Directors.