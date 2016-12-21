Engineer’s Association of Nevada County announces 2016 Project and Engineer of the Year awards | TheUnion.com

Engineer’s Association of Nevada County announces 2016 Project and Engineer of the Year awards
December 21, 2016
The Engineer’s Association of Nevada County announced the 2016 Project of the Year and Engineer of the Year award winners at a Dec. 14 gala luncheon at 151 Union Square Events Center in downtown Grass Valley.
This year’s winner of the Project of the Year is the Inn Town Campground, developed and owed by Dan and Erin Thiem. With engineering and development support from many local firms, and led by Sierra Land Solution’s Bryan McAlister, the Inn Town Campground overcame several permitting and engineering challenges and was developed and opened in 2016, and is currently accepting guests for tent and RV camping, as well as “Glamping,” in large canvas tents with all of the comforts of home.
For his 23 years of service in Nevada County, Tom Holdrege received this year’s “Engineer of the Year” Award. He started the company that bears his name in 1993 with Chuck Kull, who was present to announce Holdrege as the recipient of this year’s award.
In his 23 years with H&K, Holdrege has completed well over 1,000 environmental, geotechnical, and geologic projects throughout California and the western United States. As president and CEO of Holdrege & Kull, he has helped grow the company from its original two founders to, at its peak, over 70 employees in five offices.
Holdrege is a former president of EANC, and the Sierra Chapter of the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC), he is the immediate past ACEC State Representative, and serves on the ACEC – Caltrans Liaison Committee, and the NorCal Chapter of CMAA (Consume More Alcohol Association) Board of Directors.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Business
- Meet your merchant: Longtime Nevada City toy store owners hand their beloved business on to the next generation
- Engineer’s Association of Nevada County announces 2016 Project and Engineer of the Year awards
- New owners to bring new life to Frank’s Pizza in downtown GV
- Are commercial condominiums good investments?
- Sierra history: The legacy of Donner Ski Ranch, an 80-year-old skiing rebel
Trending Sitewide
- Pathologist: Grass Valley murder victim shot nine times in face
- One dead in Grass Valley home fire
- Woman identified in Grass Valley Independence Court fire
- Nevada County car chase leads to patrol vehicle crash; stolen items recovered
- Truckee marijuana: California Highway Patrol finds 142 pounds of pot during traffic stop