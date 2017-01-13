End of an era: Influential Nevada City engineer Tom Holdrege retires | TheUnion.com

In 1993, Tom Holdrege got married.

Twice.

He exchanged nuptials with wife Peggy Holdrege-Reis, and he started Holdrege & Kull with best friend, longtime colleague and former roommate Chuck Kull.

While both marriages have been successful, Holdrege — the 2016 Engineer Association of Nevada County’s Engineer of the Year — recently walked away from one. On Dec. 30, the 57-year-old retired from the consulting engineers and geologists business he started with his partner nearly a quarter-century ago.

“We went to my father to start with to see if we should do this,” Kull said. “My dad sat us down, and you’d think we were getting married. That’s the way he treated us. ‘You two are going to be in a marriage for the rest of your careers. There will be times you’re going to think one of you is not producing like the other one is … You’re going to go through everything a marriage goes through.’

“And we have. We’ve gone through some great times and there’s been some very, very difficult times.”

COLLEAGUES, FRIENDS AND PARTNERS

The two started working together at Anderson Geotechnical when Kull, who grew up in the Bay Area, joined the firm in 1989. Boulder, Colorado, native Holdrege had been hired right out of Perdue University and spent 7 years with the company. By 1993, the two had become best friends and, for more than 2 years, roommates. They went around town talking to fellow engineers about their prospects.

“They said they’d support us if we broke off and did our own thing,” said Holdrege, who spent seven years at Anderson. “So we decided to go for it.”

The business focuses on three aspects of engineering: geotechnical, which deals with the behavior of earth materials; environmental, which focuses on protecting the population from the effects of adverse environmental factors; and materials testing and special inspection.

NORTHRIDGE QUAKE

“It was real small. It was just the two of us for several months, and then the Northridge earthquake happened,” Holdrege said.

The Jan. 17, 1994, quake killed more than 60, injured more than 9,000, and caused widespread damage to freeways, buildings and dwellings, creating a great need for engineers.

“We got called and we went down there and we were the foundation and soil guys, and they were the structural guys, and we worked as a team,” Holdrege said. “That’s when we started hiring people.”

At its high-water mark the business grew to 75 employees spread over offices in Grass Valley, Truckee and Chico. “It seemed like every time we needed something big to happen something would come through the door that took us to the next step,” Holdrege said.

Work took the pair primarily through Northern California but also to Hawaii, Colorado and throughout the western states. But they became fixtures in Nevada County, a gold mine for geological engineering.

“The mining stuff comes in two ways: There are the physical hazards, and then there’s the legacy that’s left behind by the arsenic and the lead and the mercury,” Holdrege said.

REDEFINING ROLES

About a decade ago, Holdrege became much more of a fixture in the office.

“We were both doing the engineering, we were both doing the billing, we were both doing everything,” Kull said. “Then one day, we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘You (Holdrege) are better at the business side and I’m better at the engineering side,’ so we split ways I guess you could say. So Tom took on more of the business side.”

RETIREMENT PLANS

Holdrege and his wife, a registered nurse at Kaiser for 34 years who also retired on Dec. 30, are outdoor enthusiasts who’ve climbed higher than 18,500 feet on five different continents.

The outdoors, he said, is where he’ll spend much of his retirement. “We’ll do more of that,” he said. “We’re very active. We hike and bike and climb and ski. We have family all over the country we’ll see.”

MOVING ON

New Chief Executive Officer/Chief Financial Officer Sandy Hakala has replaced Holdrege, who served as president and CEO. Kull will continue as vice president.

Kull said there isn’t anything about Holdrege’s personality and work ethic that drove him crazy.

“There’s nothing that I can say, ‘At least I don’t have to worry about that anymore,’” Kull said. “(But) I think (Hakala) is a great lady and it’s going to go well.

“I’m going to miss the one-on-one (complaining) sessions when we are upset over something. Being able to go to him or him come to me and say, ‘What are we going to do about this? This has been bugging me for a while. What are we going to do about that?’ I know I’ll be able to do that with Sandy, but I have a quarter-century bouncing ideas off of him. That’s going to be difficult.”

For Holdrege, work is not what he’ll think about when he reflects on his time at the firm, which was only the second job he held in his life.

“I’m going to miss the people, the clients, the employees,” he said. “That’s what I’ll miss.”

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.