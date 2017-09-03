Employment Development Department marks Labor Day with top jobs research

This Labor Day, the California Employment Development Department is launching a public education campaign that features the top in-demand jobs in each region of the state, inspiring stories of Californians who landed the jobs they wanted, and videos about résumé writing, interviewing skills and other job search assistance available.

The site can be found at http://www.edd.ca.gov.

California's labor market conditions for workers and prospective workers are more favorable than they have been for more than a decade, according to a release. The department projects nearly 1.6 million new and replacement job openings in the state from mid-2016 through mid-2018.

The state has added 2.6 million jobs since its economic expansion began in February 2010, the current unemployment rate of 4.8 percent is near record lows, and the economy is at full employment. Employers are looking for employees with in-demand skills, and the Employment Development Department encourages workers and job seekers to pursue career advancement opportunities and to take advantage of the department's employment services.

"EDD is here to help Californians tap into their potential — and the time to take the next step up the career ladder is now," said department Director Patrick W. Henning. "EDD can help job seekers, or anyone ready to take on a new career, sharpen their skills, and find out what jobs are going to be most in demand. In turn, employers can use EDD as a great resource to find trained and qualified workers."