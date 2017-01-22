Doug Behl and Ken Getz: Get rid of painful Facebook app | TheUnion.com

Q: I spend more time on Facebook than I would like to admit, and I often check my Facebook feed from my phone. I enjoy Facebook, but I really hate the Facebook app. I’m just used to the Facebook website, and I’d prefer to use that instead. Is there some way to get rid of the Facebook app and use the website instead, on my phone?

A: We can discuss the merits of spending time on Facebook some other day — it’s great for some people; neither of us is a huge Facebook fan. But no judgment here — you asked a specific question, and we must agree with you: the Facebook app is an eyesore and a huge waste of memory and battery power.

You should be able to uninstall the Facebook app the same way you do any other app (we say that without really being sure: the Facebook app comes pre-installed on some Android phones, so you may have to find a specific means of uninstalling. If the standard method doesn’t work, perform an online search for help uninstalling the Facebook app.) On iOS, press and hold on the app’s icon until you enter “jiggle” mode; click the “x” in the upper-left corner of the icon to delete the app.

Once you’ve deleted the app, open your favorite browser on your phone, log into Facebook, and verify that you can get to the Website. Both Android and iOS offer an option to save a Web shortcut to the Home page, so it looks and feels like an app, but actually just starts up a browser viewing the selected page. Using this technique, you can set up any Web page as an icon on your phone’s home screen.

Restart Chrome quickly and easily

Q: I use Google Chrome as my browser. I like it, but it seems to be a memory hog. Occasionally, I want to restart it to clear out its huge memory footprint. The only way I’ve found to completely restart it a system reboot. Is there an easier way to restart Chrome?

A: We love Chrome, but good grief, it can chew up a computer’s memory. The more extensions you have loaded, and the more tab pages you have open, the more memory it uses. In addition, Chrome starts up many background processes that can themselves take up a lot of memory. If you find your computer slowing down as you use Chrome, you may find that you want to restart the whole application; the easiest way to do this is to reboot. Yikes!

Chrome supports a set of internal pages that you can access by entering a Web address like chrome://about (which lists all the internal pages). Be careful using these internal pages: some can take actions you may not expect.

To reset Chrome on demand, try out the chrome://restart page. Entering this address (chrome://restart) restarts the browser, and returns to the same set of pages you had open previously. We’ve found this to be a useful way to “clean things up” when Chrome gets out of hand.

Just as with any other web page, you can create a bookmark to this page, and can add a shortcut to the Chrome toolbar. If you examine the list of internal pages, you’ll find other useful and safe ones, such as chrome://bookmarks and chrome://apps. Try them out and see what you find!

Doug Behl and Ken Getz spent years answering technical questions in private, and are minimizing the questions by pre-emptively publishing the answers. Submit your own technical questions to questions@techtipguys.com.