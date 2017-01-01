Doug Behl and Ken Getz: Changing Windows 10 mouse pointer size or color | TheUnion.com

Q: I often lose the mouse pointer in Windows 10. It’s just too small for me to see. How do I change the size and color of my mouse pointer so I can see it?

DB & KG: It sure can be difficult to see the mouse pointer in Windows sometimes, especially when you have a lot of windows open concurrently. The default size for the mouse pointer is optimized for most screens and vision abilities, but you certainly may want or need to change the size and/or the color.

Although all versions of Windows have had a mechanism for changing the mouse pointer size, it’s never been easier than it is in Windows 10. In that particular version of the operating system, you can run the Settings app, select Ease of Access, and then Mouse. (It’s easier to type Mouse Pointer into the search box at the lower left of the screen — this should take you right to the correct place.)

Once you find the mouse pointer accessibility settings, you’ll be able to change the size to a small, medium, or large pointer. You can also change the color to white, black, or inverting (the color changes bases on the background).

If you want to change the shape of the mouse pointer, you’ll have to work a little harder. You can run the Control Panel application, find the Mouse applet, and then select the Pointers tab. This application allows you to select from a large range of mouse pointer shapes and sizes. If you want full control over exactly how your mouse pointer appears, this is the place to go. (If you have used Windows for a long time, you’ll remember the seriously time-sucking mouse pointers from years past, including items like a galloping horse, tapping fingers, and more. Although mouse pointers like these were fun, we guess, they weren’t terribly useful. Windows has gotten more “serious” since then, we suppose. (If you really want such things, we’re sure you can find a way to resurrect them by searching. We’ve got better things to do.)

Close all tabs in Safari in iOS

Q: I tend to open a lot of tabs when using Safari on my iPhone. I have had occasions when I wanted to close all the tabs, but I couldn’t find a way to do it other than manually shutting them down one by one. Is there a trick to this?

DB & KG: This generally isn’t a problem on devices with larger screens, but on the iPhone, it’s easy to get into a situation in which you have so many tabs open that you can’t find the one you need. If you’re working in Safari on iOS, you can tap the Tabs link at the bottom right of the browser (it looks like two overlapping pages in the current version of iOS) to create a new tab page, and you can click on the little “x” in the upper-left corner of any page to close that tab. The problem comes when you want to close them all, and start fresh.

The solution is simple, but not obvious; you would most likely never think of trying the simple solution. The answer: Rather than tapping the Tabs link at the bottom right corner, press and hold it. When you do this, iOS presents three options: New Tab, Close xx Tabs (replacing xx with the number of tabs you have open), and Cancel. Selecting the second option makes it simple to close all the open tabs. If you have already tapped the Tabs link, you can get the same effect by pressing and holding on the Done link at the lower right. This presents the same three options, allowing you to close all the tabs.

Although this isn’t a serious problem, knowing how to close all the tabs with one click can certainly save you a lot of time. You might think that simply shutting down the application and restarting it would accomplish the same thing, but it doesn’t: Safari remembers the set of tabs you had open the last time you ran the app. Take a second and try this press and hold trick, and you’ll be able to close all the tabs at once.

Doug Behl and Ken Getz spent years answering technical questions in private, and are minimizing the questions by pre-emptively publishing the answers. Submit your own technical questions to questions@techtipguys.com.