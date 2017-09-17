Dishing out awards: Local company achieves highest honor in business excellence from Dish

Dish recently designated Don Adams Anteanna Satellite Services as a "Premier Local Retailer," the company's highest honor for businesses that demonstrate excellence in performance and customer experience.

Following a highly selective process, Don Adams Anteanna Satellite Services joins the top five percent of authorized Dish retailers in the Premier program.

As a result, customers in Nevada County have a front-row seat to experience the latest products, announcements and offers available from Dish.

"Don Adams Anteanna Satellite Services is truly tuned in to the needs and preferences of customers in Nevada County, and we are proud to have them join our Premier program," said Amir Ahmed, Dish senior vice president for Indirect Sales.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the best entertainment and home technology experience at the greatest value," said Adams. "We could not have reached Premier Local Retailer status without the support and loyalty of our customers, and your voice will continue to be the most important as we partner with Dish to deliver the best experience possible."

To learn more about Don Adams Anteanna Satellite Service or to demo the latest offerings from Dish and Sling TV, visit 155 Joerscke Drive, Grass Valley, call 530-274-3709, or visit http://www.donadamsgv.com.