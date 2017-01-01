Bruce Williams: Leftover college savings are basis for investing | TheUnion.com

DEAR BRUCE: My 24-year-old daughter has a 529 plan that is worth about $25,000. Scholarships paid for her undergraduate degree, and she has an assistantship for her master’s degree program. She’s needed very little of the money.

Her income is very low this year as a graduate student, and will be next year as well. Would it make sense for her to withdraw the money now when the tax impact would be less? If so, what should she do with it? It’s a great problem to have. — Gary

DEAR GARY: You’re right! It’s a problem all kids should have. Accepting that her income will be very low for the next couple of years and as a consequence she will have little or no income tax, now is the time to withdraw it. No question about that. What she should do with it is another question.

It seems to me that this would be a good time to begin investing in the marketplace. Not all at one time, but once every couple of months over six months. This could be an even more important learning experience than her college education. She should take the time and sneak in at least one non-credit course dealing with investing, just to get an idea about the language and what is expected of her.

DEAR BRUCE: What do you think about investing $40,000 in the stock market at this present time? — Reader

DEAR READER: You ask an interesting, but impossible question to answer. Is the $40,000 all the money you have in terms of savings, or is it just a small percentage? Without knowing that, it would be impossible for me to comment.

Get back to me and let me know a little more information about how much money you have saved and where it is currently. I would be happy to comment.

DEAR BRUCE: A few years ago, I went on an “unclaimed monies” site and found my mother’s name, and an amount of $500 came up. As I recall, I followed through to the point that in order to claim any money, I had to pay some fee. I let it go, figuring I could always come back. Now, I can no longer find my mother’s name on the site. I’m sure none of my siblings ever thought to look.

Last year I found my father’s name on a site and his address verified, and I seem to remember a definite amount was stated. I again checked for his name and the amount is stated as “unknown.”

Both of my parents are deceased. What’s the best procedure to try to recover these monies? — B.O.

DEAR B.O.: I understand that you went through various steps before figuring it wasn’t worth the trouble and deciding to pack it in. All I can suggest as a practical matter is that you go through the steps again, but since both parents are deceased, I really don’t know the best way to recover these monies. And for the few dollars involved, frankly, I wouldn’t even pursue it.

DEAR BRUCE: I moved from California to the District of Columbia for my job. I notified Verizon a month in advance of the move and gave them my new address. Verizon was late to change the address, and then got my new address wrong and my Verizon bill was not delivered. I sent them my regular monthly payment without a coupon from them.

I wrote the company asking for the bill and never got one as they kept sending mail to the wrong address. When the mail finally came, they said I owed over $300 in late fees, penalties and other charges, and if I didn’t pay they would stop my mobile phone service. I am having medical tests and it is important for me to communicate with my physicians.

I have spent hours on the phone explaining this to dozens of Verizon staffers and have gotten no relief from all their fees. No one at Verizon is listening. Their customer service people are like machines. Can you help? — Reader

DEAR READER: I can certainly share your frustration with the so-called customer service. I would suggest that you write to the CEO of Verizon and say that the company advertises all the time about what great service it provides to its customers, and now is the time to prove it. Let him know that all you want is the name of some individual who will take the time and effort to straighten this mess out, which should not be very difficult to do.

If that fails, write to me again and I will write personally to that individual and maybe he will listen to me. To be continued …

Send questions to bruce@brucewilliams.com. Questions of general interest will be answered in future columns.