Bruce Wiliams: Stock market offers best chance to earn interest | TheUnion.com

DEAR BRUCE: I inherited $25,000 from my uncle’s estate. I was wondering where I should put this money to earn interest. I know CDs are not earning much interest, so where should I put it for a rainy day? — Fred

DEAR FRED: Congratulations on the inheritance of $25,000. The fact that you’re wondering where you should put the money says a lot about you.

You are absolutely accurate when you observe that CD rates aren’t paying any interest. There are a number of options like annuities, but I don’t recommend them in most situations. In my opinion, the $25,000 can best be invested in the stock market.

Now if that puts fear in your heart, not to worry. I wouldn’t invest the whole $25,000 in one day. Let’s say you invest $5,000 at the first of each month until the $25,000 is exhausted.

I suggest you invest in solid American companies that have been around for a while and that, in all likelihood, but not guaranteed, will survive the ups and downs of the marketplace. These stocks should be paying dividends anywhere from 2.5 percent to 4 percent. In addition, over a period of time, the stock should appreciate 3 to 4 percent a year, and in many cases a whole lot more.

It’s not going to make you rich, but it’s a solid program that will stand you in good stead. I wish you well.

DEAR BRUCE: My wife and I have $260,000 each in annuities, and she has $60,000 in a third annuity. All are in stocks. We also have $300,000 in IRA accounts in stocks, and $145,000 in cash.

We are both age 86 and must start withdrawing from the annuities in four years. What is the best way to shelter some of this money for our descendants? We have no debt, and do not need the money. — J.T.

DEAR J.T.: You say you don’t need the money, but you never know when some of that money may be necessary. I wouldn’t worry about my descendents. If you have somebody who’s in trouble, you might want to favor that person, but that’s the end of that.

You have a substantial net worth and at 86, I assume you also have some type of pension and you feel that you are all set, but things have a habit of changing. As to sheltering the money, we are back to the same advice I gave to the previous writer: The best place to be is in the stock market.

Send questions to bruce@brucewilliams.com.