Behold the bookworm: The Book Seller in Grass Valley celebrates 40th anniversary | TheUnion.com

Bookstore employees require a broad skill set, and not always the ones you'd think.

Not only do they have to be well read, they often confess to being a little neurotic when it comes to organization. But perhaps even more importantly, they need to be detectives.

"I'm looking for a book but I can't remember the title," said a recent customer at The Book Seller in Grass Valley. "It's blue and it has a girl on it."

"The book I'm looking for was right here on the front table two and a half years ago," said another customer.

But after a bit of questioning, with laser-like focus, it's surprising just how often an employee is able to narrow down the search and zero in on the title.

BOOK KNOWLEDGE

"Between the staff, we have 142 years' worth of book-selling experience here at the store," said manager Angie Kelsey, who started working at The Book Seller 17 years ago at the age of 16. "There's no question that we're all passionate about books."

"I have to confess that when I was young, I would go in and reorganize the bookshelves at Barnes & Noble," said Sunny Ostrom, who is now in her 13th year of working at The Book Seller. "It really bothered me if a series was out of sequence."

One of the "newer" hires is Rachel Gillespie, who was known for spending hours in the children's section of the Grass Valley store before she was old enough to work.

"Basically Rachel lived downstairs in the kids' section until we hired her," joked 30-year Book Seller veteran Karen Weichhand. "Over the years, we've hired hundreds of people — mostly teens — and watched them go on to do amazing things. They come in timid and leave here ready to take on the world."

40TH ANNIVERSARY

On April 29, The Book Seller will be celebrating its 40th anniversary with book giveaways, raffles, food, balloons, prizes for children and a meet-and-greet with local author Kim Culbertson, who will be signing copies of her new book, "The Wonder of Us."

Owner Kit Cole Hattem, who is currently in Mexico, will be back in time for the festivities. The celebration is deliberately planned to coincide with Independent Bookstore Day, which means The Book Seller will have a limited number of special edition items only available for purchase at independent bookstores.

HISTORY

The Book Seller was first opened in 1977 by Nancy Rains, who has since passed away. The store carried only paperbacks and was located on the lower level of 151 Mill St., the site where the original presses for The Union newspaper once operated. The name was meant to be a play on words — "Cellar" versus "Seller."

In 1985, Hattem, a longtime employee, bought the store from Rains and purchased the store's first computer.

"Up until that time, all sales and inventory were written down on little pieces of paper," recalls Weichhand. "Kit didn't know much about the computer but she jumped right in — fearlessly pushing buttons until the right thing happened."

In 1989, Hattem took a "leap of faith" and moved the store to its current location on Mill Street, tripling the size of the retail floor. Not only was shelving custom built, Hattem and her husband, Jeff — who were both members of the Foothill Theatre Company — created the Kids Cellar, complete with a large selection of teen and children's books, a tank featuring live fish and the now-famous cave.

"They were used to building stage sets, so it was easy for them to make something out of chicken wire and plaster," said Weichhand. "They wanted to make it a fun place."

A key fixture in the store for nearly 15 years was "Romeow," a large rescue cat who for years lived among the shelves and was sometimes known for becoming an integral part of the front window display. After many years in the store, Romeow lived out his final days at Weichhand home.

The staff at The Book Seller all agree on one thing: the Harry Potter series has had a profound impact on book sales.

"Harry Potter changed the world," said Weichhand. "It opened up children's imagination. It made reading OK."

Harry Potter midnight release parties at The Book Seller attracted close to 500 people, and a "Trials of Apollo" party close to 300. During one of the Harry Potter book release parties, the Grass Valley Police Department even shut down the street for the occasion.

NATIONAL RECOGNITION

In 2014, best-selling author James Patterson announced he would offer a million dollars in grants to independent bookstores with children's departments around the country to combat the ever-growing threat of online book purchasing options.

The staff at The Book Seller wrote a letter to Patterson and were thrilled to learn they would receive a $3,500 grant, which helped to renovate and redesign the store's children's section.

"There is an eternal fight between and brick and mortar stores versus online," said Weichhand. "It hasn't been easy."

"We are so appreciative of our loyal customers," said Ostrom. "If this community didn't embrace literature and the arts as much as they do, we wouldn't be here."

