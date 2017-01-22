Artful nails in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

When it comes to getting her nails done, Allison Easter is a tough customer. At one point, she went to three separate nail salons with pictures of her manicure idea, which included elaborate designs and jewels. Each technician told her it couldn’t be done. Then she heard about Connie Fournier, owner of Embellish Nail Salon in Grass Valley.

“Connie said, ‘Of course we can do that,’” said Easter. “I’ve been going to her ever since. She gets excited every time I bring in a new picture because she loves the challenge. Even if she can’t duplicate it perfectly, she makes sure I like it. I’ve never left there unhappy — I always get compliments.”

Fournier first fell in love with Nevada County when she traveled from her home in Hawaii to spend the summer with her father in Grass Valley. Later, after attending college in Chico, she moved to Grass Valley where she met and married Dan Fournier. Busy raising one step child and three of her own, Fournier was a stay-at-home mom for nearly a decade before she was ready to go back to work.

Despite impressing her bosses in retail and restaurant jobs, something in the back of her mind kept nagging at her.

“I loved doing nails — I’ve always done my own,” she said. “But I didn’t want to disappoint my parents. I thought they wouldn’t approve.”

But there came a time when Fournier realized she need to follow her passion. After attending Citrus Heights Beauty College, she began working at a nail salon in Penn Valley, where she quickly built up a loyal clientele. From there she moved to a Grass Valley salon before opening up her own business, Embellish Nail Salon, also in Grass Valley.

Today, Embellish on East Main Street is bustling with six nail stations and clients of all ages chatting, laughing, hugging, coming and going. In addition to Fournier, current technicians, Mary Benham, René Elliott, Sarah Mason and April Luttrell, all have an obvious love for the creative side of their job.

“We’re definitely known for our art,” said Fournier. “We’re high on the art end, and people seek us out for that. We love a challenge. That’s why we mainly operate by appointments. Because when you come in for an hour, we give you our full attention — that hour is yours. Plus you get to leave with something pretty.”

Fresh ideas, new techniques and state-of-the-art products are what keep the creative juices flowing, said Fournier, which is why she invests in trainings and clinics quarterly for the entire staff. Taking out-of-town trips is also a way to build a sense of camaraderie and support.

“It’s important for women to honor and lift each other up,” she said. “You are what surrounds you — the people around you are only as good as you are to them. I think we all feel empowered. We all have the same philosophy of working really hard and being fair.”

In addition to only using professional nail polish products, such as OPI, China Glaze, SpaRitual and Morgan Taylor, Fournier is a stickler for cleanliness. To minimize fumes and dust, each station has active charcoal filters and a nail dust collector system.

“We go above the state guidelines when it comes to cleanliness and keep a detailed log of everything we do,” she said. “We don’t have jet pedicures — each tub has a fresh plastic lining with heat and vibration. Nail files are only used once. We send them home with our clients.”

And speaking of clients, Fournier is the first to say that Embellish is nothing without its loyal clients.

“We’re not psychologists, but we kind of are,” she said. “We hear about all the big life events — illness, death, graduations, births, weddings. I’ve learned a lot from people’s life philosophies, especially our older clients.”

After being a stay-at-home mom for many years, Fournier said that owning a successful business has helped her immensely when it comes to self esteem and confidence.

And, she said, it turns out her parents aren’t so disappointed after all.

To contact Staff Writer Cory Fisher, email her at Cory@theunion.com.