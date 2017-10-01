A royal flush: Executive Washrooms deliver luxury portable restroom trailers

Necessity is the mother of invention, and that's why Executive Washrooms is a booming business.

The luxury, portable restroom trailers are the innovation of Dave and Kathy Allstot.

"A few years ago, we went to a private wedding at a home in Napa," said Kathy, who was wearing a dress and high heels. "Everything was beautiful. They built a deck over the swimming pool for dancing, and there was fairy lighting everywhere.

"But when I had to use the porta-potty, there was no place to hang my purse. It was dark, and I tried not to let my clothes touch the walls.

"When I came back to the table, I told Dave it had been so awful that I didn't want to eat my meal. I wanted to go back to the hotel and shower!"

Kathy's experience started to germinate in Dave's creative brain. He knew there had to be a better way. Plus, he was looking for ways to supplement the couple's income after retirement.

Starting out

For the next six years, Dave researched sanitation regulations regarding hauling waste and searched for a company that sold the type of trailer he envisioned.

In 2013, he found a company in Indiana that built comfortable, portable restroom trailers, but the $16,000 price was cost-prohibitive even without the $4,000 delivery fee.

"Since we couldn't find the exact layout and options from a manufacturer, we went to a trailer builder in Hemet and had our trailer custom built to our exact specifications," said Dave. "We finished it with lights, a furniture-style vanity with limestone counter décor, mirrors, mag wheels, air conditioning and heating.

"We wrapped the exterior in a platinum color and added our logo."

The trailers are also equipped with running water and stereo sound. The Allstots say it's significant that the doors are labeled "Ladies" and "Gentlemen," not "Women" and "Men."

"We want it to be upscale," said Kathy, who always adds fresh flowers to a deployed trailer. "The ones we saw online looked industrial, with plastic soap dispensers and metal paper towel dispensers. We want ours to look like a bathroom in your house. Glamorous luxury."

Dave, who works for Economy Pest Control, and Kathy, a rural mail carrier, have been operating Executive Washrooms out of their Alta Sierra home for nearly five years.

The company now boasts four trailers. They range in price from $875 to $1,075 per day, and the Allstots like to help customers choose just the right trailer based on the number of guests expected and the duration of the event.

Executive Washrooms advertises on a popular wedding website, but most of the company's growth has been due to word of mouth.

The Allstots have delivered trailers as far north as Lake Tahoe and as far south as Fairfield. The busy season runs from spring through fall. Most events requesting a trailer are held on weekends, and the couple racks up the hours after they've worked all week at their full-time jobs.

"When we started, we hoped we would do 20 jobs a year," said Dave. "But the business is bigger than we thought it'd be. We'll do 75 events this year. One weekend, we had four events!"

"It's getting close to when one of us could retire," said Kathy. "We've had to hire some contract people to help attend one of the trailers."

Getting their hands dirty

The Allstots have had some setbacks, such as when a tree fell on one of their trailers in the winter of 2014. Undeterred, Dave and a coworker repaired it.

"We want to be the premier product and offer top-of-the-line service," said Dave, who shoulders the majority of the responsibility when it comes to delivering and staffing the trailers.

"He keeps it clean and stocked," said Kathy. "He holds the doors for the ladies. People just love him. He's that gracious. When someone is putting on a nice function, you shouldn't have to worry about your guests' bathroom needs."

"It's fun, and I have a good time," Dave said. "I love hearing all the compliments. As soon as an event is over, they ask us to save the date for next year."

Dave hauls the trailers with a Nissan Titan truck, delivering them to the venue two hours ahead of time. The site must be fairly level, and approximately 18 by 15 feet so Dave has room to maneuver the truck and trailer.

There must also be a water spigot with pressure at least 15 pounds per square inch and a dedicated 15 amp circuit within 50 feet.

Royal treatment

The Center for the Arts rented an Executive Washroom for its "Top of the World Lounge" during California Worldfest.

"The Lounge is a quiet oasis at Worldfest where patrons can enjoy a private bar, hospitality, meet friends and artists, and this is where we felt we needed Executive Washrooms," said Lindy Schasiepen, the Center's Donor Relations Manager.

"Dave delivered our washroom trailer on time and was most fastidious in placing it in just the right location," said Schasiepen. "He tows the sleek trailer into the Fairgrounds, and once in the correct spot, carefully levels and hooks up all the connections.

"The trailer is tasteful and provided the right touch of luxury for our guests. For our guests to marvel at its cleanliness, up-market fixtures, fresh flowers and music, truly made us smile."

Schasiepen was satisfied with the service as well as the facility.

"For four days, Dave and his delightful employees manned the washroom and it never was left unattended," said Schasiepen.

"We have always been impressed with the quality, including music, flowers, and cleanliness," said Jennifer Trujillo, owner and event coordinator of Farm to Table Catering. "The most unique aspect of their business is the customer service.

"They have a staff member stay on-site with the washrooms for the duration of the event to keep them clean and in top working order. I highly recommend them both as a company and as good people who are reliable, professional, and have a high quality product."

With business booming, the Allstots say they're happy with the current size of their company.

"I don't know if we want to go bigger," said Dave. "We don't want to lose our hometown quality of personalized service."

"Besides," said Kathy. "We already have no social life!"

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. To suggest a business news feature story, contact her at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.