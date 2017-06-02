Building up the house: New director of Grass Valley homeless shelter discusses possible expansion | TheUnion.com

Five weeks into her new role as executive director, Nancy Baglietto is working on big plans for the future of Hospitality House.

Hospitality House is the only year-round emergency homeless shelter in the county. After this winter's extreme weather events, the Nevada County Health and Human Services Agency started a conversation about Hospitality House expanding into a larger, 24-hour-a-day facility. Michael Heggarty, the human services agency's director, said the move would be beneficial to the county's effort to reduce homelessness.

Baglietto agreed.

Hospitality House currently has room for 54 guests in its dormitories, but on exceptionally cold and wet nights, the shelter creates an additional 15 sleeping spaces in an overflow area.

Clients can arrive for overnight stays at the house at 4 p.m. when the shelter opens, and must vacate the premises by 7:15 a.m. the next day. The house asks its guests to go outside of the Brunswick Basin, where the shelter is located, when they leave in the morning in order to maintain the organization's "good neighbor policy," and reduce the concentration of its guests in the primarily non-residential area.

Hospitality House provides a "grab-and-go" breakfast and a bag lunch to its clients before they leave in the morning, but Baglietto said that sending the county's homeless residents out into the streets for most of the day doesn't help them get back on their feet and into permanent housing.

But the county's idea to expand Hospitality House into a 24-hour shelter would create a need for extra space within the organization, Baglietto said.

At Utah's Place, Hospitality House's headquarters on Sutton Way, staff offices, a kitchen and a dining room take up the entire bottom floor, and the top floor is already filled to capacity with dorm beds. According to Baglietto, the shelter would need to acquire another building. It would have to move its staff offices in order to free up room for more guests and services at Utah's Place.

"If our guests are going to be here all day, they need to be working on improving their situation," said Baglietto.

Expanding into a 24-hour shelter would involve much more than just providing a space for clients to eat their lunch, she said. The shelter would function as a work-zone for the county's homeless population, where clients could use computers to search for jobs and housing, work with case managers and participate in the organization's job training programs.

The expansion process is still in an early phase, Baglietto said. The county and the shelter are working together on brainstorming how the transition would work and are figuring out some logistics. But Baglietto thinks the expansion project could be complete by next year.

There's only one major caveat.

The county, she said, would have to step up and provide extra funding to the house in order for the project to happen.

funding

In the midst of its plans to expand, Hospitality House is facing a decrease in government funding. Last year, the organization lost three grants: one that paid for a full-time case worker's salary, one that helped clients with initial expenses for moving into permanent housing, and one that funded the shelter's culinary job training program. Altogether, those grants made up about a third of the organization's entire budget.

In response, the shelter has increased outreach to community members for donations to help make up for the loss in funding. About half of the shelter's budget used to come from community donations, but this year that number has expanded to 68 percent of the total budget, according to Baglietto.

"We're so blessed with our community," she said. "In the five weeks I've been here, I've seen generosity that's warmed my heart."

At the beginning of May, an anonymous donor pledged to match any community contributions given to Hospitality House throughout the month, with the goal of raising $25,000 for the organization.

According to Development Director Debbie McDonald, the community contributed almost $80,000 to the organization last month, and that amount will be matched by the donor, far exceeding the original goal.

outreach

With an ambitious expansion plan up her sleeve, Baglietto said it's her primary goal to get out into the community and share the realities of homelessness.

She said some people have misconceptions about organizations serving homeless populations, a field that Baglietto has years of experience in. She worked as a case manager for Shelter Network of San Mateo County after graduating from the University of California, Davis, with a degree in psychology, and was later promoted to program director after completing her master's degree in social work at San Jose State University.

"Some people seem to think that when Hospitality House was founded, it got extra funding by bringing in homeless people from out of town," she said. "That's just not true. We require our guests to be residents of Nevada County, and we ask them to show proof that they are."

She said she also hears misconceptions about what it means to be homeless.

"I'm seeing people here asking for help. They're telling us that they're ready to improve their lives," Baglietto said.

She added it's a common misconception that homeless shelters promote chronic homelessness by providing services that enable joblessness.

"We're really here to help people get back on their feet," she said.

The house is an emergency shelter, meaning it's designated for short-term stays. Trained case managers work one-on-one with each guest to help them set plans in place to find housing and jobs. The organization also has a culinary program, which trains clients in food service skills and helps them get jobs in local restaurants, and is working on a retail job training program at its new thrift store, Bread & Roses on East Main Street in Grass Valley.

The shelter connects its clients with resources like food assistance, mental health counseling, addiction meetings and rehabilitation centers. It provides services like laundry, showers and meals so that guests can clean up and stay healthy in order to work on job and house hunting.

Baglietto called the staff and volunteers that support those programs at Hospitality House "supreme."

"The dedication here is above what I've seen in my career," she said.

Baglietto was the program director for the East Bay Regional Park District for over 12 years and the executive director of Friends of Alameda Animal Shelter before she accepted her current position at Hospitality House.

Baglietto said she firmly believes that "housing is a right, not a privilege," and her strategy is to work with each of Hospitality House's clients on an individual basis. "One homeless person at a time is how we're going to solve this crisis," she said.

