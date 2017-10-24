Telestream’s Dan Castles to retire; company appoints Scott Puopolo as CEO

Telestream, a global leader in file-based media workflow orchestration, media streaming and delivery technologies, today announced that its CEO and one of the company's original founders, Dan Castles, is retiring.

Ex-Cisco executive Scott Puopolo will take over the position, effective immediately.

Under Castles' 20-year leadership, Telestream has enjoyed two successful exits, consistent year-on-year revenue growth, and strong profitability.

Today, the company has become the recognized leader in enterprise-class video transcoding, quality assurance, and workflow solutions, addressing the numerous video format and device incompatibilities and service disruptions encountered when delivering video over any network.

With the recent acquisition of IneoQuest, a leader in video quality monitoring and analytics solutions for content distribution, Telestream is uniquely positioned to enable customers to deliver the highest possible video quality to their viewers, on any device.

"Knowing the right time to retire is not easy," said Castles. "However, I am confident that Scott is the right man to take this business to the next level. We have achieved a lot over the last 20 years, growing from a small team of 11 to over 400 bright and dedicated employees all over the world. I look forward to working with Scott, the board and the rest of the executive team on a transition which ensures that the next 20 years are our most successful ever."

As Puopolo takes over the CEO position, Castles will continue to be an active board member and ambassador for Telestream's extensive involvement with the community.

A recognized expert in the Media and Telecommunications industries, and having served as a Telestream board member, Puopolo has an excellent understanding of Telestream and the markets it serves.

Prior to joining the company, Puopolo was Executive Vice President at iconectiv, a leading service and software provider enabling device, application and network identity and interconnection.

Additionally, he brings almost a decade of leadership experience working at Cisco Systems where he led the company's Service Provider Transformation Group, drove the company's Service Provider IOT go-to-market, and directed its Internet Business Solutions Group. Prior to Cisco, Puopolo spent 14 years at Accenture where he led the North American Service Provider Strategy practice.

"Under Dan's leadership, Telestream has developed into one of the most dynamic players in the media & entertainment sector and I am both honored and humbled to have been chosen as its new Chief Executive," said Puopolo. "Dan and I share excitement for Telestream's bright future, and I look forward to extending Telestream's industry leadership to support the critical business needs of our customers around the world."

