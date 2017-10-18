BREAKING: Sue Hoek announces run for Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 4

From a release:

Small business owner and rancher Sue Hoek has announced her campaign for Nevada County, District 4 Supervisor. Sue lives and works on her family ranch in Penn Valley which has been in operation since the late 1870's.

Sue was quoted as saying, "My roots run very deep in our community. I am a 5th generation Nevada County resident, and I have witnessed many changes over the years here. As a small business owner and rancher I understand what it takes to keep a business operating. Now more than ever we need to ensure our County is fiscally sound, and that we protect our core services no matter what happens to the economy."

Sue has served on and as President of: the Nevada County Farm Bureau, on the Nevada County Agricultural Advisory Commision, and the Nevada County Resource Conservation District. She is also a member of the Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, multiple Cattlemen’s Associations and is a member at the Twin Cities Church.