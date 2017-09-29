Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (September 1917)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, September 1917:

Approximately 25 motorcyclists visited the area Sunday from San Francisco.

W.J. Martin of Pleasant and Walsh Streets broke some ribs in a fall at the Allison Ranch mine.

September was dry until rain on the 22nd.

Marshall Northway had to shoot a mad dog — a Japanese Poodle.

The ex-Czar is living with his family in Siberia.

The Grass Valley rifle club was ordered to return most of the rifles recently received, leaving only five for 70 members.

Two men were killed at the paper mill in Floriston and another man killed by a train near Truckee.

Russians continue flight in face of German invasion.

The Cannery is in full operation — 75 to 100 persons working.

Whiskey production throughout the nation ceases at midnight as the prohibition clause of the Food Control Act becomes effective.

A Tom Mix western comedy, The Roman Cowboy, play at the Auditorium.

Kerensky faces crises in Russia as military officials attempt to return government to an autocracy.

W.C. Harris, D. Eldridge and Nick Fungus had a close call at the Empire — almost knocked out by gas.

In Mexico, Villa would like to surrender but Carranza considers him nothing but a bandit.

W.B. Celio had a load of wood stolen from his home late one night while shooting irons are being readied around piety Hill as firewood thieves strike there.

Skirts must be lengthened if the war is to be won, according to Ms. Mabel Stafford of the YMCA. She said that women must not dress in a manner that is a temptation to the men in the Service — the war calls for sacrifice and holy living.

Two of the work camp escapes were captured on the Nevada City-Camptonville Road by Guard Bingley.

Kerensky is likely to be forced to resign by radicals.

Grass Valley city trustees envision a fly-less town stable — men given five days to clean up as required by State law.

Lt. Raoul Lufbery, premier ace of the Lafayette Escadrille, brought down his twelfth German plane.

Fred Tredeau of Hobart Mills is in the hospital — hit with a lead pipe and robbed near Grass Valley.

Iron workers strike in San Francisco—25,000 men out.

Ed Williams, the one-legged beggar, who has made a nuisance of himself, was threatened with a visit to the judge. He took off for pastures new.

Kerensky declares Russia a republic.

U-Bet is getting on the map again — school opened with nine pupils.

The old Goodwin properties are being worked by 20 men.

Schools in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, will not hire married women to teach. Principal Stuart said it's their own lookout — they ought to think of their future before doing anything foolish like marriage; that the husbands of some women are off to war had no affect on Stuart's outlook on married women teaching.

W.A. Field of Grass Valley has offered an invention to the Navy department that he says will detect submarines.

The White Sox and the Giants will meet in the World Series. Shoeless Joe Jackson will be one of the star White Sox players.

The Rough and Ready Farm Center will hold an auction Saturday to raise funds for the center.

Three more locals enlist — William Drummond, Edward Ross and Paul Richardson.

Grass Valley soccer team won't be part of the Sacramento League — too far away.

P.T. Scadden is appointed Nevada City trustee.

Only Mr. Leak stands in the way of the state highway and Nevada County — doesn't want to give up 6 acres of land in the Cottage Hill area.

Mrs. W.B. Peardon of Smartsville died from burns suffered when a gas lantern exploded.

San Francisco hotel man Albert Bettens has a 10-year lease on the yet-unnamed hotel being built in Grass Valley.

The State said the last remaining property holder has signed a deed. Work on the road between Grass Valley and Auburn will begin.

Word from the training camps is that homemade socks are far superior to Army issued ones—wear longer and don't cause blisters.

Leaving Camptonville for the Army are: Fred Kendow, Levi Turner, Richard Deal, George Cassamore, dan Allread, Marti Turner, Cyril Pendola and Charles Cussano.

German Church bells, some centuries old, are being taken for scrap.

Dr. Haas of Grass Valley — now working at Letterman hospital at the Presidio — was made a captain.

Butchers will now be licensed by the State.

The Columbus school now has a fire escape.

An Aero Club of America official said that soon, winged jitneys transporting people about will be an everyday sight.

Sacramento buyers were in the area yesterday, seeking mules and horses for the war.

In a speech, T.R. said that pacifist Senator la Follette is a sinister foe of democracy — suggested sending him to join the Kaiser.

Blasting powder now $450 a ton, up from $200 a ton before the war.

The Grass Valley library has 4,131 books.

It's claimed that the 1898 Admiral Dewey was told by a German officer that in 15 years, Germany would subjugate England and then come to Washington.