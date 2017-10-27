Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County – October 1917

From the pages of The Union newspaper, October 1917:

A big forest fire in the U-Bet section damaged two buildings and PG&E power lines. C.E. Angle, Colfax teamster, was trapped, barely able to save himself and horses from the flames.

October was dry and warm.

Little Clifford Russell fell from the second story porch of his folks' home on Chester Street. He should recover.

British gain a mile in new attack, post most gains in months.

Newly installed road signs are being damaged by reckless shooting.

The British Admiralty said more German subs were sunk in the last three months than in any other period.

Nearly 100 convicts are helping fight a fire near Goodyear Bar.

The Chicago White Sox win first two games of the Series.

The auto-stage between Sacramento and Nevada City will close during the winter months.

Most of the Nevada City saloons have raised prices or cut the size of their drinks — new liquor tax is blamed.

The Nevada County Red Cross denies donated items have been sold — all articles received are given to the soldiers without cost.

Giants win third and fourth game.

Adolf Weelind is in jail, accused of planting dynamite on the Banner tract land and buildings he forfeited.

The Detroit draft board denies Edsel Ford, son of Henry Ford, a draft exemption.

Phil Curnow, Edward Quick and T.B. English had the steering gear on their auto go awry and they shot into a tree—no serious injuries.

The Grass Valley Harvest Festival, to aid the 400 children in the orphanage there, collected a large load of food on the first day.

The navy will have a recruiting office here.

The funeral of little Lowell Berryman took place yesterday — he died after a short illness. Schoolmates from Grant school attended.

Chicago wins series in the sixth game.

Truckee school boys serve as fire fighters as a great blaze in the woods near there is brought under control.

Mrs. M. Garth of Nevada City, who crossed the plains in '52, was called by death.

German drive near Finland shows no lessening.

The Native Daughters of Nevada County entertained 24 pioneers who came here 55-60 years ago — the Grass Valley chapter had over 100 at their affair.

Liberty Loans are being bought faster than expected, says the Treasury Department — a billion and a half Government bonds sold.

Joe Sutorski of Minneapolis says he objects to bathing for religious purposes — will not enlist unless army allows him to remain unwashed.

The Plumbago mine shut down — motor burned out after section of ditch broke.

Rumors say that when the Cherokees were forcibly moved west in the 1840s, they buried in gold before going, fearing the soldiers would take it. Now Indians for Oklahoma have been seen in the area, digging in various places.

O.J. Richard resigned as a driver of the Nevada City fire department's auto-truck.

U.S. ship sunk by U-boats — 70 lost as the transport Antilles goes down off the coast of England.

The fire raging for two weeks between North Bloomfield and Graniteville is now under control — nearly 2,000 acres burned.

A fire in Miners Foundry's casting room on Spring Street was quickly extinguished.

Adam Endeas hauled into court — a native of Germany, he claimed to be a U.S. citizen in order to pay only $1.00 for a hunting license instead of $25.00.

Twelve-year-old runaway Howard Frazier of Sacramento, driving his parents' horse and wagon, was caught on Sugar Loaf grade by Sheriff Martin.

A grand masquerade ball will be given in Nevada City on Halloween for the Red Cross. Hitchens's orchestra will play.

British smash German lines at Verdun.

Digger Indians hold their annual cry at their campoodie west of Nevada City. There're not so many as in former years, but those who show up are just as devoted as of old. Last night tears were shed for the dead — today will include a war dance.

Over $10,000 was subscribed right off the street during the liberty Bond drive in Grass Valley.

The infant son of William Tremewan died at their Bennett Street home — heart problems.

Herbert Hoover of the Food Administration calls for a licensing of bakers — the only way to enforce a standard size and price for bread.

The season's output of local pears was 34,646 boxes.

In Ireland, the Sinn Fein feels members should be trained in the use of arms.

R. Maupin shot and killed by Jack Sproul after a scuffle in front of the Halligan saloon on Mill Street in Grass Valley.

American troops placed in front line — face Germans for the first time.

Death calls Grass Valley postmaster I.W. Hays.

Plans to commission former president Roosevelt a major-general failed: was thought he could fill the depleted National Guard regiments.

A German plane forced down in the American sector of the front was piloted by a 16 year-old girl who said many such as she are forced to do so under the penalty of death.

Dan Crowley, a desperado who tried to kill officer Sclumpf in Truckee in 1909 is at large — a parole violator.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years' worth of "100 years ago in Nevada County," which can also be found at TheUnion.com.