Bear Yuba Land Trust and Folk Trails Hiking Club continue 52 Hike Challenge

Inspired by the 52 Hike Challenge, Bear Yuba Land Trust and Folk Trails Hiking Club have teamed up in 2017 to encourage Nevada County residents to venture outdoors, hit the trail and explore miles of hiking opportunities found in their own backyard.

Started by Karla Amador and Phillip Stinis in 2014, the 52 Hike Challenge has become a global movement inspiring individuals to step outside their comfort zone in order to hike 52 times in one year, or an average of once a week.

"The 52 Hike Challenge is a great opportunity for the community to come together around something we love and enjoy – the outdoors – while also working towards this incredible goal. I'm excited to team up with BYLT to learn more about conservation of the region's natural, historical and agricultural legacy," said Jesse Locks, organizer of the Folk Trails Hiking Club.

Hikers can sign up for hikes offered by both organizations and/or select hikes on their own. Hikes can range from beginner to advanced, one mile to 15+ miles, flat to several thousands of feet in elevation gain. Hikes can also be repeated more than once.

"For many years, BYLT has been an advocate for local trails and the many health, economic and community-building benefits that nature experiences like hiking can provide. We look forward to partnering with Folk Trails Hiking Club in 2017 and sharing our love of the outdoors with a broader audience. We want to see all walks of life using community trails," said BYLT's Outreach Coordinator Laura Petersen.

Lists of hikes offered can be found at: http://www.bylt.org or http://www.FolkTrails.org.

Participants are encouraged to check back monthly for updates or join the mailing list for upcoming reminders on hikes.

Other local hike resources include: Sierra Club – Sierra Nevada Chapter, Redbud Chapter of the California Native Plant Society, the app and website: alltrails.com, and the definitive trail guides, The River: Hiking Trails and History of the South Fork of the Yuba River (2008), and Yuba Trails 1 and 2 (1993, 2001), by local author, archaeologist and historian Hank Meals.

Hikers are encouraged to share their stories and read the inspiring stories of others participating in the hike challenge. This can be done via social media on the 52 Hike Challenge – Nevada County Facebook group and Instagram account or by emailing stories and photos to: 52HikeChallengeNevadaCounty@gmail.com.

By posting on Facebook and hashtagging #52HikeChallenge2017 on Instagram or Twitter hikers can become part of the larger, national movement, 52HikerChallenge community.

Hikers can download a form on each organization's website to keep track of each hike completed and submit once they have finished all 52 hikes. An end of the year party will be held to celebrate all those who participate.

Bear Yuba Land Trust is a community-supported, nonprofit organization that has conserved 12,000 acres of forests, meadows and farmland; built 35 miles of trails; and provides outdoor programs for people of all ages.

Learn more: http://www.bylt.org.

Folk Trails Hiking Club a bi-monthly hiking group of outdoor enthusiasts interested in learning about the folk tales and natural history of our local trails.

For more information, go to: http://www.folktrails.org.