Bear River, Nevada County community packs Crossroads Church to say goodbye to Jude Douden | TheUnion.com

There was something about Jude Alexander Douden that appealed to everyone.

It didn’t matter if you were an athlete, a musician, part of the “in crowd” or an outcast, if you took the time to talk to Douden, you likely became friends.

“He was disarming because he didn’t put on airs,” Pastor Ryan Duffy said. “He was what he was, and if you were different, he loved that. So no matter whom you were, whatever walk of life you came from, you just felt comfortable around him.”

Hundreds of classmates, teachers, relatives and friends packed Crossroads Church on Tuesday to celebrate the life of Douden, the Bear River High School senior who was killed in a car crash along with best friend and classmate Joseph Devon Rantz on Dec. 15.

“He was disarming because he didn’t put on airs. He was what he was, and if you were different, he loved that.”Pastor Ryan Duffy

Rantz’s life will be celebrated at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5, also at Crossroads. Both were honored with a candlelight vigil the night after the fatal crash.

Those attending Tuesday were welcomed prior to the service with a slide show complete with photos of Douden spanning his life, from infant pictures to high school portraits.

The pictures, shown on two large screens up front and three smaller screens overlooking the back rows, celebrated Douden’s love for music, lacrosse, family, riding a cable car in San Francisco, his baptism and a stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge. The still photos then segued into a video of Douden playing the guitar, which quickly transitioned into the official service.

“We don’t want to have moments like this,” Duffy said. “I just pray you bring moments of joy as you remember.”

The Bear River Band played a medley from the balcony, which opened with The Beatles’ classic “Hey Jude,” and the choir also performed on stage.

Coy Miller — Rantz’s grandfather who employed both students — Chance Kelly, Asher Fong, Hannah Rothenberger and Jude’s father Tyner Douden all shared their thoughts, and each had something special to offer.

Kelly, who also worked with Douden, remembers an 18 year old who was wise beyond his years. The two would often talk under the sunset after work.

“The conversations we had, the answers (he gave) were what I’d expect from someone who lived a long life,” Kelly said.

Miller talked about waves — the waves of emotions that have come and gone since that tragic Thursday. He spoke of reminders, like processing Douden’s final check.

Kelly advised everyone to embrace the waves.

“Everyone has those snippets of Jude,” he said. “Put them in your pocket and never take them out.”

Rothenberger talked about Douden’s role as the reluctant center of attention. “Even if he didn’t want to be the center of attention, he always was because he had such a beautiful soul.”

Tyner Douden was the last to speak. He thanked the community, giving it credit for allowing his family to get through the tragedy. He also delved into the faith he shared with his son, repeating the answer he’s given to so many over the past two weeks who’ve asked why God took his son.

“God didn’t take Jude,” he said. “God received Jude.”

Tributes may be made at tribute.co/celebration-of-jude-life/ and donations may be made at gofundme.com/douden-family-fund. Donations may also be made to the Bear River Band and Music program.

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.