Back to school for Nevada County students

Many students across western Nevada County had their first day of back-to-school classes Wednesday, including Deer Creek Elementary School in Nevada City, which welcomed their transitional kindergarten through fourth grade students back onto their campus.

Deer Creek Principal Monica Daugherty spent much of the day offering an orientation to students from the school's cafeteria, and informed the pupils about the new Foothills Fresh lunch program being unveiled across many area schools with the help of Sierra Harvest.

In Mrs. Russo and Mrs. Anderson's first grade class, students worked on their first assignments of the year, which consisted of an introduction of themselves, including their favorite colors and favorite games to play.