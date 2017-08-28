Attorneys to discuss possible plea in kidnapping, false imprisonment case

Attorneys in the kidnapping and false imprisonment case of Layla Callahan and David Munoz intend next month to discuss the chance of resolving the matter in a plea deal.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys on Monday told Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger that on Sept. 18 they'd discuss for the first time the possibility of a plea.

"The reason for the meeting is to see if we can resolve it," said Zenia Gilg, who represents Callahan, after Monday's hearing. "It's not like we will resolve it on the 18th."

Facing charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment, the pair faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole, Deputy District Attorney James Morris said.

The plea discussions will come after a judge this month found probable cause on the kidnapping and false imprisonment charges. The judge determined prosecutors didn't provide enough evidence on charges of robbery and torture.

Gilg also wants to discuss her client's bond. Initially held on $1 million, Callahan and Munoz now remain in jail on $500,000 in bond. Gilg said she'll argue the bond should be lowered to $260,000.

Authorities say they arrested Callahan, 22, and Munoz, 25, in February on accusations they held a former boyfriend of Callahan's hostage at his home over a drug debt. The man was released at some point and went to police.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.