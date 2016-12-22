As new snow falls, North Lake Tahoe sets holiday events | TheUnion.com

North Lake Tahoe — With 50 chairlifts open across 13,783 skiable acres of terrain, North Lake Tahoe is announcing a slew of holiday events.

Of the 12 ski resorts comprising the area, most were open by mid-month after about two feet of snow fell on Dec. 16.

For the 2016-17 season, the region added more than $4.1 million in updates to snowmaking, grooming equipment and on-mountain safety according to a press release.

A new ice skating rink opens this month in downtown Tahoe City at the Winter Sports Park (Tahoe City Golf Course).

The ice rink itself is 4,000 square feet — about the size of a basketball court — and will offer winter recreation regardless of what Mother Nature delivers.

Here are some holiday events for the next week or so:

Magical Memories, Resort at Squaw Creek, through Dec. 31

Resort at Squaw Creek launches daily family-friendly events and activities for the entire holiday season. Families can eat breakfast with Santa on select dates, December 10-11, 17-18 and 23-25 from 8 – 11 a.m. On Dec. 31, children ring in 2017 with the Kids’ Night Out New Year’s Eve Bash from 7 p.m. – 1 a.m. with dinner, kid-friendly games, a balloon drop and a late night movie showing.

Merry Days & Holly Nights, The Village at Squaw Valley, through Dec. 31

The Village at Squaw Valley turns into an “Olde World Christmas” complete with holiday decorations and classic vignette storefronts. Opening ceremonies start the season with a torch light parade, 25-foot-tall Singing Christmas Tree and illuminated ice sculptures. Families enjoy free and ticketed events through the New Year such as parties, horse drawn sleigh rides, handcrafted farm-to-table dinners and special appearances by Santa throughout the event culminating on New Year’s Eve with fireworks, a torch light parade and the Squaw Valley Prom.

Ski with Santa, Diamond Peak Ski Resort and Homewood Mountain Resort, Dec. 21 – 25

Ski with Santa every day from Dec. 21-24 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Homewood Mountain Resort. Then, at Diamond Peak Ski Resort, families join Santa and Penguin Pete December 24-25 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. complete with free holiday treats.

Christmas Torchlight Parade, Granlibakken Tahoe, Dec. 24, 4 – 8 p.m.

Host to the Olympic Ski Jumping Trials in 1932, Tahoe’s history is rich with Olympic athletes. Follow a similar route of the athletes from yesteryear down Granlibakken’s Ski Hill holding a torch to get an Olympic-like experience. The parade is followed with hot chocolate, s’mores and pictures with Santa.

New Year’s Eve Sunset Snowshoe Tour, Tahoe Donner, Dec. 31, 4 – 6 p.m.

Explore the cross-country trails lit by dusty pink alpenglow followed by libations at Trailside Bar. Temperatures drop as the sun sets, meaning warm weather clothing is a must and headlamps are recommended. Snowshoe rentals are available onsite for $10. This adventure can be experienced by adults for $25 and $15 for those under 18. Reservations are required 24 hours in advance.

New Year’s Eve Fire & Ice Celebration, Northstar Resort, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.

Celebrate the New Year at The Village at Northstar by warming up next to picture-perfect outdoor fire pits sipping cocoa and libations next to live music on the village stage. A fireworks display tops off the evening at 9 p.m. lighting up the sky.

For more information about holiday festivities in North Lake Tahoe visit http://www.gotahoenorth.com.