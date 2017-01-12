WEDDINGS: ZUREK-HOLTROP | TheUnion.com

Dr. Eric Holtrop, son of John and Rosie Holtrop from Ridgecrest Calif., and Helen Zurek, daughter of Bernice and the late John Zurek, from Livonia Michigan, were married on December 10, 2016. The couple met on Match.com and will be featured in the “Success Stories” on the website in 2017.

The bride is a graduate from Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Mich. and obtained her bachelor’s degree in health information management. She has worked in large hospitals in Detroit, Saudi Arabia, East Los Angeles, and most recently was the HIM director at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.

The groom obtained his degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo, and attended St. George Medical School in Grenada. He completed his residency and internships at the University of Texas, Galveston. Eric now works for the Dignity Health Medical Foundation Clinic in Grass Valley.

The couple reside in Grass Valley with Eric’s two sons, Jack and Tyler, who both attend Lyman Gilmore Middle School and will attend Nevada Union High School next year. The family enjoys mountain biking, motocross, skiing, camping, hiking, cross country running and triathlon. The couple will honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Baja, Mexico.