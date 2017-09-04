Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Volunteer Nevada County

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, e-mail us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Become a CASA

A CASA is a Court Appointed Special Advocate, a screened, trained, and supported volunteer who stands by a child in foster care. Working with the child's family, social worker, other professionals, and the court, a CASA listens, learns, and advocates for what is best for the child. A CASA is an abused and neglected child's champion and friend. CASAs spend 10 to 15 hours a month for the duration of the child's court case, usually between 12-18 months. After training, hours are generally flexible. The next CASA training starts September 25 and runs through November 2 (with no classes on Oct. 16 and 18). The class is held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 208 Providence Mine Rd., Suite 119, Nevada City.

Become a 'Friendly Visitor!'

Visit a senior or someone with a disability, for a couple of hours a week in their home. Enjoy a new friendship through talking and listening, or sharing crafts and hobbies together. If you are a good listener and enjoy spending time with people and sharing memories, this may be the perfect way to give back to your community. Just bring yourself. You will be given an orientation and there are monthly trainings and support groups so you can meet other volunteers and share insights.

Do you have a pick-up truck and a strong back?

Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is currently seeking wood delivery drivers to achieve their mission and support local seniors. GCCS is looking for friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their local senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Program Delivery Team, you will work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. GCCS will also ask that you help with their big delivery events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement if requested. Days and times needed vary based on the needs of clients. Shifts range from four to six hours per week.

Do you enjoy a game of chess?

A local assisted living resident is looking for someone who enjoys playing chess that would like to join him for a game once or twice a week. You and the gentleman would set a schedule that works for both of you and meet at the facility. If you are interested in this unique opportunity, please contact Pamela Raschke at 530-274-1253.

Friends of the Nevada County Libraries

Each month thousands of books are donated to the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, and every Wednesday morning, volunteers help sort, price and shelve these books. On the first Saturday of the month, the Friends of the Libraries and its volunteers hold a book sale with all proceeds benefiting the Nevada County Libraries. This position requires volunteers to bend, stretch and lift up to 25 pounds. Availability on Wednesdays and the first Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon, is required.

Got the right stuff? Join the Nevada County Sheriff's volunteers

Assist our local sheriff's office. Be involved in almost every division — civil, evidence, jail, community or boat patrol, or office support. Help with charity and public safety events throughout the year. You may not always know whose life you may save but you will save lives with what you do.

Become a docent at the Grass Valley Museum or, join the St. Joseph's Cultural Center's board of directors. See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.