Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Whether you’re interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call weekdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Intake and Referral Specialist

The Intake and Referral Specialist meets the immediate needs of veterans and their families by providing referrals, online registration help, and warm hand-offs to agencies that can meet specific non-mental health needs. The “I & R” volunteer also interviews and completes intake packets for new Welcome Home Vets clients and ensures assignment to the appropriate WHV contact therapist. This position also includes receptionist duties, such as answering the telephone, taking messages, scheduling appointments, and greeting visitors into a warm and welcoming atmosphere. This position has a work schedule of Mondays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. although the volunteer may be requested to work other days as needed.

The Senior Wood Program needs volunteers

As part of the Senior Firewood Program Wood Cutting Team you would work with others to cut up felled trees into rounds, load the rounds into trucks and trailers, and bring the wood to one of the wood storage yards. This team turns unwanted trees from private property into wood heat for low income seniors. On account of the work done by the team, volunteers must be able to stand and walk on uneven ground, along with experience processing firewood and caring for chain saws. When the wood yards are full, the team often assists with wood splitting or delivery. The wood team does not work in inclement or extremely hot/dry weather.

Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is also looking for a few friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Delivery Team, you would work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. Please be able to bend, stoop, lift, carry and throw firewood. We will also ask you to help with our big Delivery Events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. Please consider sharing a few hours of your time to help meet the need. Must have a valid California Drivers’ License, auto insurance and a reliable pick-up truck. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement of $0.32/mi if requested.

Join PiELL as a member of the board of directors

Share your skills and talents to help make a difference in the lives of adult English Language Learners in Nevada County. Join Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) as a member of the Board of Directors. This program matches volunteer tutors with adult learners to help them, one-on-one with the English language, citizenship, and assimilation into the culture. Currently PiELL is seeking a board director to serve as a grant writer. Board membership involves participation in quarterly board meetings, committees, and fundraising activities. Strong writing skills are helpful and grant writing experience would be a plus.

Be a Friendly Visitor!

Visit a senior or someone with a disability, who is socially isolated for a couple of hours a week in their home. Enjoy a new friendship through talking and listening, or sharing crafts and hobbies together.

If you are a good listener and enjoy spending time with people who have life experience over many decades, this may be the perfect way to give back to your community. Just bring yourself. You will be given an orientation and there are monthly training’s and support groups so you can meet other volunteers and share insights.

What’s happening on volunteernevadacounty.org?

Help as an after school driver for The Friendship Club, volunteer at one of Child Advocates of Nevada County’s See’s Candy Stores, or mentor a child through Big Brothers Big Sisters Nevada County.

See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.