Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Nevada County

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over a hundred volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Got the right stuff? Join the Nevada County Sheriff's volunteers

Assist our local sheriff's office. Be involved in almost every division — civil, evidence, jail, community or boat patrol, or office support. Help with charity and public safety events throughout the year. You may not always know whose life you may save but you will save lives with what you do.

FREED is looking for volunteers for their "Fix-It" Program

FREED has a great need for volunteers with handy person skills and home repair. FREED Center for Independent Living helps people live safely and independently in their homes, and volunteers help make that happen. Volunteers provide labor for minor home modifications and health and safety related repairs in the homes of seniors and people with disabilities. The project coordinator matches volunteers to projects of their interest, ranging from grab bar installations, ramp construction, and minor plumbing or electrical repairs. Cost of materials for projects is provided.

Do you have a pick-up truck and a strong back?

Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is currently seeking Wood Delivery Drivers to achieve their mission and support local seniors. GCCS is looking for friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their local senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Program Delivery Team, you will work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. GCCS will also ask that you help with their big delivery events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement if requested. Days and times needed vary based on the needs of clients. Shifts range from 4 to 6 hours per week.

Friends of the Nevada County Libraries

Each month thousands of books are donated to the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, and every Wednesday morning, volunteers help sort, price and shelve these books. On the first Saturday of the month, the Friends of the Libraries and its volunteers hold a book sale with all proceeds benefiting the Nevada County Libraries. This position requires volunteers to bend, stretch and lift up to 25 pounds. Availability on Wednesdays and the first Saturday of the month, 9 a.m. to noon is required.

Become a friendly visitor!

Visit a senior or someone with a disability, for a couple of hours a week in their home. Enjoy a new friendship through talking and listening, or sharing crafts and hobbies together. If you are a good listener and enjoy spending time with people and sharing memories, this may be the perfect way to give back to your community. Just bring yourself. You will be given an orientation and there are monthly trainings and support groups so you can meet other volunteers and share insights.

Volunteer during the Draft Horse Classic at the KARE Crisis Nursery Pie Booth, become a docent at the Grass Valley Museum, join the St. Joseph's Cultural Center's board of directors, volunteer in their historic gardens or as a handyperson around the Cultural Center! See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.