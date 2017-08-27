Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) in Nevada County

Whether you're interested in using your current skills or learning a new one, RSVP has over 100 volunteer opportunities that span education, public service, working with seniors and children, and many more. If you are interested in any of the positions, email us at rsvp3@nccn.net or call between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays at 530-271-0255. RSVP is a program of the Corporation for National and Community Service and sponsored locally by the Agency on Aging Area 4.

Tutor adult English language learners

Join Partners in English Language Learning (PiELL) and help adult students of the English language become thriving members of our community by volunteering as a one-on-one tutor. No prior teaching experience is necessary and with PiELL's expansive library filled with core teaching materials, along with being matched with a mentor tutor; you will have everything you need to tutor your adult student ESL on a one-on-one basis. Tutor training is scheduled two times per year. The next training is from 8:30 am. and 4:30 p.m. on September 30 and October 7. Volunteers must attend both days.

Do you have a pick-up truck and a strong back?

Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) is currently seeking wood delivery drivers to achieve their mission and support local seniors. GCCS is looking for friendly folks with good backs to load and deliver firewood to their local senior clientele. As a member of the Senior Firewood Program Delivery Team, you will work with others and use your personal vehicle to help others keep warm this winter. GCCS will also ask that you help with their big delivery events that are held each fall. This team is quickly dwindling while the need to stay warm remains strong. GCCS offers a mileage reimbursement if requested. Days and times needed vary based on the needs of clients. Shifts range from four to six hours per week.

Do you enjoy a game of chess?

A local assisted living resident is looking for someone who enjoys playing chess that would like to join him for a game once or twice a week. You and the gentleman would set a schedule that works for both of you and meet at the facility. If you are interested in this unique opportunity, please contact Pamela Raschke at 530-274-1253.

Friends of the Nevada County Libraries

Each month thousands of books are donated to the Friends of the Nevada County Libraries, and every Wednesday morning, volunteers help sort, price and shelve these books. On the first Saturday of the month, the Friends of the Libraries and its volunteers hold a book sale with all proceeds benefiting the Nevada County Libraries. This position requires volunteers to bend, stretch and lift up to 25 pounds. Availability from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and the first Saturday of the month is an additional requirement.

Got the right stuff? Join the Nevada County Sheriff's Office volunteers

Assist our local sheriff's office. Be involved in almost every division — civil, evidence, jail, community or boat patrol, or office support. Help with charity and public safety events throughout the year. You may not always know whose life you may save but you will save lives with what you do.

Become a 'Friendly Visitor!'

Visit a senior or someone with a disability, who is socially isolated for a couple of hours a week in their home. Enjoy a new friendship through talking and listening, or sharing crafts and hobbies together. If you are a good listener and enjoy spending time with people who have lived experience over many decades, this may be the perfect way to give back to your community. Just bring yourself. You will be given an orientation and there are monthly training's and support groups so you can meet other volunteers and share insights.

See these and many other interesting opportunities at http://www.volunteernevadacounty.org.